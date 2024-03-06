Rajma is a comfort food for many. When paired with rice, nothing can be better than it. Whether for lunch or dinner, it's a dish that we have a deep fondness for. However, many people experience bloating and gas after consuming rajma. When this happens, we look for immediate solutions to find relief. While you can solve the problem this way, it's best to get to the root of it. In this case, it's about the way you soak your rajma. Yes, this step plays a crucial role in preventing bloating and discomfort. Recently, weight loss coach Nidhi Gupta took to her Instagram to share the correct way to soak rajma to prevent bloating. But first, let's understand why rajma causes bloating in the first place.

Also Read: Unbelievable! The Secret To Weight Loss Might Just Be in Your Rajma Bowl

Why Does Rajma Cause Bloating?

As per the coach, rajma causes bloating and gas due to the presence of lectins. She explains that lectins are anti-nutrients and are a major cause of obesity, chronic inflammation, autoimmune diseases, and digestive issues. They are found in all beans, such as kidney, black chana, white chana, pinto beans, etc. She further adds, "Lectins are water-soluble and typically found on the outer surface of a food, so exposure to water removes them. If not removed, they can interfere with the absorption of minerals, especially calcium, iron, phosphorus, and zinc. Cooking, especially with methods like boiling or soaking in water for several hours, can inactivate most lectins."

How To Avoid Bloating With Rajma?

To avoid bloating with rajma, the coach explains that you must wash the rajma beans thoroughly and then soak them for 6 to 8 hours.

After this, drain the water and add fresh water along with ginger, hing, and cumin seeds.

She explains that this helps in decreasing pressure on the lower esophageal sphincter, reducing intestinal cramping, and preventing flatulence and bloating.

She further suggests that you can even add salt to beans while they are cooking.

This is because sodium helps push out the magnesium and calcium in the pectin and cells inside the beans.

Also Read: High-Protein Diet: Celebrity Nutritionist Shares Recipe For Yummy Rajma Galouti Cutlets

Internet users were quite delighted by this useful insight and left several reactions in the comments section. One person wrote, "This is definitely a great tip! I will try it for sure." Another commented, "Excellent information!" "Please tell which cooker you are using," inquired a third user. "Good information," read a fourth comment.





How do you usually soak your rajma? Tell us in the comments section below!