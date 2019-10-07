Durga Puja 2019: Celebrate The Last Day Of The Festival With This Delicious Lau Chingri (Watch Recipe Video)

Bengali food for Durga Puja

Highlights A range of sweet and savoury delights line up the pandals for Durga Puja

One of them is Lau Chingri or bottle gourd-lauki curry

This recipe video shows you how to make it quickly and with ease

For the past few days, festive vibe has been riding high on the occasion of Durga Puja. This year, Panchami was celebrated on Thursday, October 3 and Vijaya Dashami will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 8, which will further mark the end of the festival. Apart from offering prayers to Goddess Durga, food is another highlight of the festival. A range of sweet and savoury delights line up the puja pandals, which include some signature dishes specific to this popular Bengali festival. One of them is Lau Chingri. Lau means ‘lauki' or bottle gourd and chingri refers to prawns. The dish is super quick to make and this recipe by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee shows you how to do it with ease.





Bengali Lau Chingri brings together the sweet bottle gourd and spicy prawns. Prawns are coated with turmeric and salt and then sauteed in mustard oil. One important thing to remember while making prawns is that they should not be cooked for too long. Or else, they may turn out to be chewy and rubbery.





To make this curry, boiled lauki is cooked with cumin seeds and green chillies, and prawns are added and mixed well to make a delicious dish that can be served with luchi, biryani or pulao. The recipe video was posted on YouTube channel ‘Chef Ananya Banerjee'.





The culmination of Durga Puja should be celebrated with sumptuous foods and this lauki chingri recipe is just perfect to enjoy a good meal with family and friends.







Durga Puja special Bengali-style Lau Chingri Recipe Video –

(Also Read: 6 Sweets You Must Have During Puja Pandal-Hopping)



















