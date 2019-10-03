Karisma Kapoor's Bengali Thali Is Exactly What You Should Be Having For Durga Puja

Karisma Kapoor's Bengali thali at Durga puja is a must try.

The much-awaited festive season is here and we cannot contain our excitement. We are already five days into the nine-day festival of Navratri and Durga Puja is almost here, need we say more? The festive revelry is all around the country with East India gearing up for Durga Puja to worship Goddess Durga and North India for Navratri, which is dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Durga. While both the festivals have different traditions and cultures to celebrate, the essence is the same across the country.





(Also Read: Durga Puja 2019: When Is Durga Puja, Significance Of The Festival And Festive Foods)





The very highlight of any Indian festival is food, and Durga Puja is one of the most popular ones at that. During Durga Puja, Goddess Durga is dressed in beautiful clothes, armed with weapons that are characteristic to her bravery, and is also offered bhog and prasad. The bhog is packed with delicious vegetarian delicacies that are sure to get anyone's taste buds wagging! Not just the bhog but also the traditional Bengali thali is a treat to relish, so much so that not just us but even celebrities can't stop raving about it. Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, who is in Kolkata to participate in the festival of Durga Puja, indulged in an authentic Bengali thali for the festivities. She shared a picture of it on her Instagram story and it looked like a complete feast for a foodie like her.

The huge thali consisted of eight traditional Bengali dishes served along with luchi. From kosha mangsho, labra and fish curry to payesh and dal, the diva's Bengali thali was packed with all things yummy! But, wait till you see the Bollywood beauty enjoying a bowl of mishti doi. A fermented sweet yogurt originating in Bengal, mishti doi has fast garnered love from everyone in the country including Karisma Kapoor who just couldn't seem to get enough of it. Even though, she is one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood, Karisma has never shied away from showing off her foodie side on social media. Be it her sweet indulgences on her vacations in London and Dubai, or the festive feast like this, the actor seems to be just like us when it comes to demolishing our cravings. And, with the kind of festive cheer we have for Durga Puja, Dussehra and Navratri, can we even blame her?





It's a foodie paradise that no one should miss! Let us know what are you bingeing on this Durga Puja.







