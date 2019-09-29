Durga Puja 2019: Give Kosha Mongsha A Slight Twist To Make Doi Mangsho. Watch Recipe Video Here

Doi Mangsho

The mutton is cooked in flavoursome gravy made with yogurt.

Make this exceptional Bengali dish for Durga Puja festivities.

The next few days will see almost the entire country indulging in festivities. While the Navratas will being celebrated in full swing, people, especially Bengalis will be gearing up for Durga Puja. Mahalaya that marks the homecoming of the Goddess would be celebrated on September 28, 2019. The festivities would start on Panchami that falls on October 3 and will culminate on Vijaya Dashami on October 8. Durga Puja in Kolkata is celebrated in high spirits and you can see specially installed pandals offering prayers to the deity and serving some traditional delicacies that form part of the ritual year after year. These days, we see Bengalis residing in other parts of the country celebrating the festival with the same fervour.





There are many popular savoury and sweet dishes that are intrinsic to Durga Puja. One is Kosha Mangsho that translates to basic mutton curry. Ananya Banerjee, popular food vlogger, gave a slight spin to the dish and came up with an equally delectable dish – Doi Mangsho. As evident by the name, mutton is cooked in flavoursome yogurt gravy that brings a refreshing change from the usual tomato gravy. In this recipe, mutton is pressure cooked in advance to save some time. But, it is your call to use this method or slow-cook it in the traditional way.

For the gravy, a paste is made with onion, garlic, ginger paste and melon seeds that give a thick texture to the curry. You can also use cashews instead of melon sees if you want to. This recipe on YouTube channel ‘Chef Ananya Banerjee' will help you create an exceptional Bengali dish for Durga Puja festivities.











Doi Mangsho Recipe Video -

