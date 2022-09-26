The festive season is here and people from across India have geared up to celebrate festivals back-to-back. Durga Puja being one of the most significant ones. Bengalis around the world are preparing to mark their biggest festival of the year. This festival is marked as the homecoming of their daughter (Goddess Durga) with her children - Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartik. Also referred to as Durgotsav, it is a five-day festival that starts on the sixth day of Sharad Navratri - Sasthi; then there is Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Nabami and finally, Vijaya Dashami. On the last day (Vijaya Dashami), visarjan takes place where devotees submerge the idols of Goddess Durga and her children in the water, ending the celebration.





When Is Durga Puja 2022: Date And Time:

This year, Durga Puja celebration starts on October 1, 2022.

Sasthi: October 1, 2022

Maha Saptami: October 2, 2022

Maha Ashtami: October 3, 2022

Maha Nabami: October 4, 2022

Vijaya Dashami: October 5, 2022

(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)

Durga Puja 2022: Significance Of Durgotsav:

Besides being celebrated as the homecoming of our beloved daughter (Durga), the festival also marks the victory of good over evil. As per legends, the festival is celebrated to honour the victory of Goddess Durga in a battle against the shape-shifting demon (asura) - Mahishasura.





During these five days, devotees decorate their homes and pandals, wear new clothes, worship Goddess Durga and go on a celebratory mode. And food plays an important role here. People, during this time of the year, go on a bingeing spree, keeping all their diet-related thoughts at bay. From delicious bhog to decadent rolls and chowmein- people devour it all.

How To Make Khichuri For Durga Puja 2022 Bhog:

While there is a buffet of delicacies to enjoy during the festival, but what remains a common favourite is 'Khichuri Bhog'. It is the special khichdi that is prepared and offered to Goddess Durga. Considering the popularity, we bring the classic khichuri recipe that you can make and enjoy at home. Take a look:





To make this khichuri, we need gobindo bhog rice, moong dal, some vegetables and spices; and of course - ghee.





Start with cleaning the rice and roasted moong dal. Then heat ghee in a kadhai and add bay leaf, red chilli, cinnamon sticks, cloves, cardamom one by one and let them temper.





Now, add the potatoes, cauliflower and peas and fry. Add the ginger paste and tomato to it and fry well. To it, add the dal-rice mix and green chillies and mix everything together. Also, add turmeric powder, salt and sugar to it. Fry the whole mix for some time.





Now, put the gas on medium flame and add two cups of water to it and close the lid. Let it cook for some time. Once the water is soaked and the dal and rice turn fluffy and soft, add the roasted jeera powder and mix.





Finally, garnish with a spoonful ghee and serve hot. Click here for the detailed recipe of khichuri.





Now that you know the recipe, we suggest, make it during the Durga Puja and enjoy.

Happy Durga Puja 2022!