The festive season is upon us and Bengalis across the globe are celebrating one of the most awaited festivals of year - Durga Puja. A five-day extravaganza, Durga Puja celebration starts with Sashthi (sixth day of Navaratri) and ends with Dashami (or Dussehra). This year, Durga Puja commenced on October 11, 2021 and with end with Dashami on October 15, 2021. Bengalis mark this festival as the homecoming of their daughter (Durga) with her children - Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartik. This is why food plays a major role in Durga Puja celebration. Devotees offer different types of dishes to their beloved deity (read: daughter) and celebrate her homecoming (to parental house). That's not all! Bengalis during this time of the year go on a bingeing spree and indulge in every yummy delicacy one can think of.





From chaat to biryani, pulao, kosha mangsho and more - people binge without keeping any diet thoughts in mind. While you will find countless options of delicacies during the festival, one dish that holds a constant position is sandesh. A classic Bengali sweet dish, sandesh holds a constant position in every foodie's meal spread.

This Durga Puja, we bring you an easy recipe to make the Bengali Sandesh at home, that too in very less time. Let's take a look.





Durga Puja Special Recipe: How To Make Bengali-Style Sandesh At Home:

Step 1. Take paneer, khoya and gur in a bowl and mix.





Step 2. Add cardamom seeds, saffron water and mix into soft dough.





Step 3. Make small roundels out of the mix and garnish with almond flakes.





That's it. You may replace paneer with homemade chenna if you want. Sounds easy, right? So what are you waiting for? Get hold of the ingredients and make Sandesh at home today!





Happy Durga Puja, everyone!









