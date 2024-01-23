No matter how good the taste of a dish is, it is always hard to explain to others how healthy ingredients can taste good too. One evening, I got fresh produce from the market and bought two heads of broccoli for my niece to try. Her first reaction after looking at the vegetable was obviously no, but after some convincing, she agreed to try a "tasty" variant of broccoli. With little to no time to convince my little MasterChef judge, I came up with the idea of an air fryer cheesy malai broccoli recipe. This easy broccoli recipe is super creamy, and perfectly complements the taste of raw broccoli. Intrigued? Read on to learn how to make an air fryer cheesy malai broccoli recipe - my style.





Air Fryer Cheesy Malai Broccoli: The star ingredient of this dish, Broccoli, has several health benefits.

Why Should You Make Air Fryer Cheesy Malai Broccoli At Home?

The reason is simple: it is tasty! My recipe of air fryer cheesy malai broccoli has the wonderful flavours of cheese, malai (cream), broccoli, dry herbs, and spices, which makes it a perfect appetiser for kids. Moreover, this recipe does not require any over-the-top ingredients but can be prepared easily from the comfort of your home. This recipe is also very versatile, and you can add or reduce ingredients as per your choice. It is also air-fried and not oil-fried, so it cuts down your oil consumption as well.

How Long Can You Store Cheesy Malai Broccolis?

Although this recipe is easy and quick to make, you can still prepare it in advance. If you are hosting a soiree or house party, you can store the marinated broccolis in the freezer for up to two days. However, since this recipe has dairy products, make sure to freeze it at all times. Just remove the broccoli from the refrigerator 30 minutes before you put them in the air fryer and serve hot and crisp!

Air Fryer Cheesy Malai Broccoli: This dish is easy to make and tasty!

Air Fryer Cheesy Malai Broccoli Recipe: How To Make Air Fryer Cheesy Malai Broccoli At Home | Air Fryer Cheesy Malai Broccoli Recipe

As mentioned above, air fryer cheesy malai broccoli is easy to make and can be prepared in 30 minutes. This appetiser is perfect to serve at house parties or even kids' parties. To make Air Fryer Cheesy Malai Broccoli, take broccoli and marinate it in malai batter, along with other spices and ingredients. Make sure your vegetable is washed properly before you marinate it. Line it in a single layer in your air fryer and cook until it's golden brown and crisp. Garnish it with seasonings of your choice and it's done! Serve it with mint chutney or a yogurt dip!





Bonus Tips:

You can also make this recipe vegan by replacing malai with plant-based cheese spread or cashew paste. If you want a nutty taste, add coconut cream instead of malai. Serve it hot with yogurt dip!





Do you have any other suggestions that could be incorporated into this Air Fryer Cheesy Malai Broccoli appetiser? Let us know in the comments below.