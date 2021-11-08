If there is one thing that we non-veg lovers just can't say no to, it has to be the juicy and scrumptious chicken! From flavorful chicken curries to bite-sized chicken snacks, to charred and roasted tikkas and kebabs - the variety of chicken delicacies available has us spoiled and we are definitely not complaining! Although a good chicken dish can easily liven up any meal spread, we tend to save them for days when we have the time and energy to toil in the kitchen, like on the weekends. However, if you are a chicken lover who would like to gorge on chicken in the weekdays too, we've got you covered! Because what we have for you here is an easy-peasy 3-ingredient grilled chicken recipe that just might become the star of your weekday menu.

This 3-ingredient grilled chicken is the easiest to make

(Also read: Indian Cooking Tips: Make Punjabi Bhatti Ka Murgh (Chicken) At Home; Watch Recipe Video)

Grilled chicken is certainly a favourite amongst all, right? Its glossy and beautiful exterior and utterly moist and flavourful interior trick us into thinking that the dish involves a complicated ingredient list and back-breaking preparation. Well, we wouldn't be lying if we told you that we believe that myth too! Until we came across one of the simplest grilled chicken recipes that require just 3 major ingredients and a max of 30 minutes in cooking time. Why don't you give it a try for yourself? Here is the recipe for you:

How To Make 3-Ingredient Grilled Chicken l Easy Grilled Chicken Recipe:

The trick to making a juicy and flavourful grilled chicken definitely lies in the marination time - the longer you marinate, the juicer and tastier your chicken chunks will be. To save even more time while making this dinner, marinate in the morning itself and let it sit in the fridge.





All you need for the simple marination is medium-sized chicken chunks, some tandoori masala and curd. Mix everything together and marinate for a minimum of an hour. Roast on a thick bottomed pan or grill on a griller. You may use ghee for that shiny exterior and ginger garlic for some extra punch of flavours, but the grilled chicken tastes great as it is too.





Click here for the detailed recipe of 3-ingredient grilled chicken.





Drizzle some fresh lemon juice and dig in!! Let us know how the recipe turns out, in the comments below.