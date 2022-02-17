After a long and hectic day of work, all we want to do is sit back and relax. But then, again, the thought of what to make for dinner stands on our heads. As we look over the leftovers and veggies in our fridge to cook something, we might get confused about what would be the easiest thing to make in no time. So, if this situation seems a bit relatable to you, fret not. As usual, we have your back! Today, we bring you some easy-to-make and quick dinner recipes that will be ready in 15 minutes only. Yes, you heard us right! Within 15 minutes, a scrumptious meal will be ready for you to devour. Find the recipes below.





(Also Read: 3 High-Protein Indian Dinner Recipes You Can Try At Home Without A Drop Of Oil)

5 Easy And Quick Dinner Recipes:

Who doesn't enjoy some spicy and delectable paneer? The paneer bhurji recipe is simple and delicious. Simply grate the paneer and toss it in the pan with the masalas and shallots. Make it quickly and serve with roti or paratha.

Egg fried rice with garlicky overtone is a quick one-pot meal. Consider this: If you have leftover rice in the refrigerator, making garlic egg fried rice is ideal. Don't you think so? Try this recipe with only a few ingredients.

This recipe is an easy-to-make mashup of chicken chunks and oriental flavours. If you're a vegetarian, you can replace the chicken with vegetables or tofu. This recipe is ideal for a meal.





(Also Read: Friday Special: 5 Classic Recipes To Put Together A Scrumptious Friday Night Dinner)

Do you have any leftover vegetables from last night? Chop your favourite vegetables into small pieces and sauté them in butter and garlic. Then, to make it more flavourful, add your favourite masalas.

5. Aloo-Tamatar Jhol

Reduce the fuss with this easy-to-make but filling Indian vegetable curry. Two simple ingredients ( aloo and tamatar) that you'll always have in your pantry, along with a few mild spices, can make a meal in minutes.





(Also Read: 5 Quick Dinner Recipes You Make In No Time For Cosy Winter Evenings)





When pressed for time, make these delicious recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!