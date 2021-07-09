It's Friday and we are all set to welcome a relaxing weekend ahead. While some of us prefer catching up with friends and family, others like to sit back and watch some series and read books. Choice of weekend activity is unique to each. But what remains common for all is food. Over the weekends, people go on a bingeing spree and indulge in everything delicious and decadent, without any guilt. And if you ask us, our weekend starts on a Friday evening, post 6. We quickly wrap up all our work and get set to unwind ourselves with a delicious dinner spread. If your schedule is also like us, then here, you are for a surprise.





We curated a list of our favourite recipes that make dinner on a Friday night special for us. These recipes are delicious, easy to make and never fail to win hearts. Let's take a look.





Easy Dinner Recipes: 5 Dinner Ideas For A Friday Night:

Butter Chicken:

If we have to name one of the most popular chicken dish across India, it has to be butter chicken. Juicy chicken chunks, dunked in creamy tomato-onion gravy - this dish is all about indulgence. Pair it with naan or roti and relish. Click here for the recipe.





Paneer Makhani:





The very next dish that follows butter chicken is paneer makhani. Ideally, a veg version of butter chicken, it tugs at heartstrings with the comforting flavours. In fact, it is popular among both vegetarians and non-vegetarians across the country. This is why we found a recipe that will help you make restaurant-style paneer makhani at home, that too with minimum effort. Find the recipe here.





Image Credit: iStock

Chicken Steak:





If you are looking for something fancy, then chicken steak is just the dish for you. Served with mashed potatoes and boiled veggies by the side, this dish makes for a wholesome meal. And the best part is, you can prepare it in very less time, that too with minimum effort. Click here for easy chicken steak recipe.





Spaghetti In Arrabbiata Sauce:





Here's another exotic dinner option for you. Boiled spaghetti tossed in red sauce, traditionally made using tomatoes, garlics, chillis and olive oil - this dish makes the perfect option to put together a meal inn just 30 minutes. That's right. You can actually make spaghetti in arrabbiata sauce in a jiffy. Click here for the recipe.





You can also make a simple aglio olio spaghetti if you are running out of tomatoes

Garlic Prawns:





We also found a recipe that can make for a perfect starter at a Friday night meal. Its quick and easy garlic prawns. Sounds delicious, right? Besides being a quick bite, it can also be paired with your spaghetti to spruce up the meal. Find an easy garlic prawn recipe here.





What are you waiting for? Get all the necessary ingredients and make yourself a yummy dinner tonight. And do let us know which dish you chose from the list.





Happy Weekend!