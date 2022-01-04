Pretty but lazy days are back. Winter is the time to snuggle up in the blanket and bide your time just relaxing. So who wants to struggle for hours in the kitchen to cook? No one! You all deserve better on those chilly evenings so we bring to you some quick recipes that you can make to fix yourself a good dinner and jump back on your bed in no time. Cold or not, you should never compromise with your food and health. Keeping that in mind, we dug out recipes that will also fuel you with essential nutrients to back you up against the winter extremities.





We dug out some super cool recipes that require not much time to rustle up in cold evenings.



5 Quick Dinner Recipes For Winter:



1. Almond and Chicken Momos



Chicken momos are everyone's favourite but we added some almonds to them, because why not? It's winter and we those extra healthy fats to keep up to it. So make these momos for quick dinner with this recipe.



2. Broccoli and Almond Soup

There's no better meal than soup for a healthy and light soup. Broccoli and almonds are ideal to be put on our plate in winter, and easy enough to be made into a warming soup. Click here for the recipe.



3. Quick Noodles

Whip up a nice Chinese meal for yourself with this quick noodles recipe. Boil noodles and toss them with vegetables like carrots, mushrooms and onions. Also mix in lemon juice and peanuts. Vinegar, schezwan sauce and ginger-garlic paste make these noodles taste even better. Click here for the recipe.

4. Pepper Rice Recipe

How about some heat to beat the cold? Make this pepper rice to warm yourself up. Cashews, curry leaves, chana dal and onions are seasoned with pepper powder and mustard seeds and tossed in rice. Click here for the recipe.





5. Tariwala Chicken

In a mood for desi chicken curry to whet your hunger? Make this quick tariwala chicken. All you need is around 30 minutes to make this wholesome chicken dinner. The onion and tomato gravy is flavoured with loads of spices and chicken is dunked in it to complete the dish. Click here for the recipe.





So, there you have it. Some amazing dinner recipes you can make in no time and enjoy a cosy evening with your loves ones and alone with your T.V.







