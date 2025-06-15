When summer hits, it is not just about mango shakes or juicy slices after dinner. It is also the ideal time to get creative with what you do with this seasonal fruit. Skip the usual mango desserts for once and take a nostalgic turn with homemade mango candy. Sticky, chewy, sweet, and slightly tangy—this is the ultimate post-meal snack for mango lovers. Think back to those golden-yellow pieces tucked inside glass jars at your local kirana shop. The best part? They are easier to make at home than you think, and much healthier. All you need are a few basic ingredients, and you can preserve the taste of mangoes for weeks, even after summer fades away.





How To Make Mango Candy | Simple Mango Candy Recipe

Ingredients:

2 large ripe mangoes





2 tbsp sugar





A pinch of black salt





½ tsp roasted cumin powder





Ghee (for greasing)

Steps:

Step 1: Prepare The Mango Pulp

Wash, peel, and chop two ripe mangoes. Blend into a smooth puree. Do not add water.

Step 2: Cook The Mixture

Transfer the puree to a non-stick pan. Cook on a low flame while stirring. Gradually add sugar. Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and begins to leave the sides of the pan. This can take around 30-40 minutes.

Step 3: Add Flavour

Stir in black salt and roasted cumin powder. These spices boost flavour and aid digestion.

Step 4: Set And Dry

Grease a flat tray with ghee. Pour in the mixture and spread it evenly. Let it air dry under a fan or sun-dry for 1-2 days, depending on humidity levels.

Step 5: Cut And Store

Once it has firmed up, cut it into bite-sized squares. Store in an airtight jar. You now have mango candy you can enjoy after any meal.

Why Make Mango Candy At Home?

The short answer: to keep mango season alive for as long as you can. Homemade mango candy contains no artificial preservatives, colourings, or excessive sugar, making it a healthier alternative to what you might find in shops. You can also adjust the sweetness to your preference or leave out the sugar entirely. It is a smart way to preserve ripe mangoes and reduce kitchen waste, too.

How To Store Homemade Mango Candy

Once fully dry, cut the candy into small pieces and store it in an airtight container or steel jar. Keep it in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. In moderate climates, it can last up to a month without refrigeration. In more humid regions, refrigerate it to maintain freshness. Just ensure the candy is completely dry before storing, or it may spoil.

Are These Mango Candies Digestion-Friendly?

Yes, especially when you include black salt and roasted cumin. These traditional Indian spices not only boost taste but are also known for aiding digestion. Add a pinch of dry ginger powder for an extra kick. These ingredients make the candy perfect to have after meals, not just for taste but for your stomach, too.





So go ahead and try this mango candy recipe at home. It is simple, nostalgic, and surprisingly useful for anyone who ends up with more ripe mangoes than they know what to do with. Tell us in the comments, did this sweet snack take you back?