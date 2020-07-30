From Starter To Dessert - How To Whip Up Pumpkin For A 3-Course Meal (Recipes Inside)

Pumpkin is a storehouse of nutrients, brimming with several health benefitting properties

Have you been ignoring pumpkin all your life? It is one such underrated vegetable that never garnered a fair share of fan-base for itself. But you like it or not, pumpkin (just like lauki) is a constant in every Indian kitchen. Why, you ask? Pumpkin, or as we call it kaddu in Hindi, is a storehouse of nutrients, brimming with several health benefitting properties. This yellow-orange coloured vegetable is rich in antioxidants, beta carotene, vitamins and more. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, “Pumpkin is linked to reduced risks of certain cancers and heart diseases. It also helps to delay ageing and promote healthy vision.” She further states, “A 100 gram of pumpkin provides only 26 Kcal, making it a great addition to your weight loss diet.”





Although a simple ‘kaddu ki sabzi' is the most common dish we get in every Indian household, if you explore, you will find a wide gamut of sweet and savoury recipes with this vegetable, which are simple, appetising and healthy.





Here we bring you few such recipes that can help you put together a 3-course meal with just one vegetable – the versatile pumpkin. Let's take a look:





Here're 6 Pumpkin-Based Recipes For You:

Pumpkin-Based Recipe For Starter/Appetiser

Pumpkin Soup





Prepared with pumpkin, coconut milk and a dash of garlic, this creamy pumpkin soup is ideal to set the tone for a lavish meal. Click here for the heart-warming pumpkin soup recipe.





Almond Pumpkin Kebab





What better than kebab to start your meal with! This kebab, made with pumpkin, almonds, amchur powder and a host of spices, can be a show-stealer on your dining table. Click here for the recipe.





Pumpkin-Based Recipe For Main Course

Kaddu Ka Ambal





If you think pumpkin sabzi is blunt and boring, then you surely have to try this appetising kaddu ka ambal. It is a gravy dish prepared with pumpkin, jaggery and tamarind and strikes the right balance of khatta and meetha (sweet and sour) on your plate. Pair it with some steamed rice or roti and relish. Click here for the recipe.





Pumpkin Risotto





A humble bowl of pumpkin risotto is probably one of the most famous pumpkin-based dishes in the world of gastronomy. It is cooked in butter and vegetable stock, with risotto rice, pumpkin cubes and puree, making it a perfect dish for the ones who love experiencing global cuisine. Click here for the recipe.





Pumpkin-Based Recipe For Dessert

Pumpkin Halwa

No Indian meal seems complete without some traditional desserts to indulge in. Hence, we bring you this pumpkin halwa, loaded with almonds, raisins and coconut flakes, which can be a luscious alternative to the regular sooji ka halwa. Click here for the recipe.





Pumpkin Oats Cake





Gone are those days when desserts were considered sinful indulgence! Today, we get varied options around that can satiate your sweet cravings without any guilt. One such example is pumpkin oats cake. Packed with goodness of pumpkin, rolled oats, jaggery, atta, sooji and more – it can be an ideal addition to a dieter's meal regime. Click here for the recipe.





What are you waiting for? Don your chef's hat and turn the boring pumpkin into an interesting meal spread.







