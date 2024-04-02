Whether consumed during fasting or just as a breakfast meal, sabudana is a food loved by many. Also known as Tapioca Pearl, sabudana is most popularly consumed as vrat food during Navratri, in the form of Khichdi. Not many people know it, but Sabudana is a starch extracted from the roots of tapioca and processed into a pearl-like by-product. It contains high amounts of carbohydrates, making it a fast energy booster. Since it has a neutral flavor, it can also be used in soups and drinks without affecting the taste.





Also Read: Sabudana Waffles?! This Fusion Indian-American Dish Is Winning Approval Of the Desi Internet





Since it's versatile and easily digested, it is usually deemed a healthy superfood. However, have you ever wondered if it's healthy? If this question has been lingering in your mind for long, then fret not. Nutritionist Amita Gadre recently shared a video on her Instagram handle answering the burning question.

Watch the full video below:

Is Sabudana Healthy? Nutritionist Amita Gadre Explains

Sharing that she gets this question a lot, Nutritionist Amita Gadre shares that sabudana is NOT healthy. She explains that sabudana, which is also known as sago, does not provide any nutrients but only calories and starch. Nutritionist Gadre explains that the latter gets digested easily and rapidly since it has no fibre and only 0.2 grams of protein in 100 grams of sabudana.





Further explaining the nutrient composition of sabudana, Nutritionist Gadre compares it to sugar, stating that 100 grams of the latter contains 400 calories. But when it comes to sabudana, 100 grams of it contains 350-360 calories. While the calorie content is almost equal in both, Nutritionist Gadre explains that we usually don't consume 100 grams of sugar but instantly gobble down 100 grams of sabudana.





She said that we only get energy, calories, starch, and simple carbohydrates from sabudana. The carbohydrates that we get from sabudana are not even complex, meaning sabudana does not classify as a whole grain. In conclusion, Nutritionist Gadre said that sabudana is an ultra-processed food that gets digested easily in our bodies.

4 Sabudana Recipes To Try Instead Of Khichdi

Too much of anything is bad, but if you are a fan of sabudana, indulging in it every once in a while should not be a problem. Since Navratri is around the corner, are you looking for easy sabudana recipes to try? Read on to know more.

1. Sabudana Tikki

Crispy and delightful, sabudana tikki is a popular snack that can be prepared any time during Navratri. You can pair this snack with a piping hot cup of tea to make the most of it. Find the full recipe here.

2. Sabudana Toast

Sabudana toast is a vrat special snack that can be enjoyed at any time. This crispy snack is made from sabudana, potatoes, and mild spices, and you can pair it with curd or chutney. Find the full recipe here.

3. Sabudana Seekh Kebab

Yes, you can easily indulge in kebabs during the fasting season. Sabudana seekh kebab is a delicious twist to traditional kebabs and is an absolute crowd-pleaser. Find the full recipe here.

4. Sabudana Kheer

Ideal for your fasting cravings, sabudana kheer is made with simple ingredients like sabudana, cardamom powder, saffron, milk, and sugar. This kheer is a great alternative to traditional desserts and gives you an instant boost of energy. Find the full recipe here.





Also Read: Have You Tried Sabudana Thalipeeth? Easy Recipe For This Maharashtrian Delicacy