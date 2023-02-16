Fresh, crisp sabudana vadas are the definition of comfort food. They can be eaten as a quick breakfast, an indulgent snack or an upvas/vrat item. While sabudana khichdi has its own merits, making it into balls and frying them is a delicious upgrade. Today, we propose an upgrade to the sabudana vada itself: sabudana chutney balls. These vadas are an amazing twist on the original: their centres are filled with flavourful green chutney. While sabudana vadas are traditionally served with sweetened dahi and chutney on the side, sabudana chutney balls add a surprise element. Imagine biting into a perfectly golden brown sabudana vada and discovering, to your surprise, a small pocket of minty chutney inside! Sounds heavenly, doesn't it? Here's how you can make them at home.

How to make Sabudana Chutney Balls

Sabudana chutney balls involve adding a chutney filling before frying the vadas. Photo Credit: iStock

While you can add any type of green chutney inside the sabudana balls, the mint-coriander one is the most popular choice. It is also important to keep the consistency of the chutney in mind. Remember that a wet, liquid-like filling will only make the vadas heavy. This would make them difficult to fry properly. Thus, keep your chutney as dry as possible. You also need to ensure that your sabudana mixture (that will be used as the outer covering) is not too dry or wet. It has to remain intact in order to safely hold the chutney inside it.

Green mint chutney can be used as a side as well as a filling. Photo Credit: iStock

This recipe has two parts: the chutney filling and the sabudana vada covering. To prepare the first, add half portions of mint and coriander into the blender, along with all the rest of the spices for the chutney (cumin, asafoetida, ginger, garlic and salt). Mix for 30 seconds and then add the remaining quantity of the chopped green leaves. If you wish to thicken the mixture, add dalia or ground peanuts. Use lime juice instead of water so that you get a dry chutney. If you have some leftover chutney after making these vadas, you can simply refrigerate it for a few days and enjoy it with other dishes later.

To make the vadas, add the soaked sabudana with ground peanuts, green chillies, salt, red chilli powder, boiled potatoes, coriander leaves and lemon juice in a big bowl. Mix the ingredients thoroughly. Make medium-sized balls of the sabudana mixture. Spoon the chutney filling into the centre after making a dent. Seal the sabudana ball carefully. Deep fry the sabudana vadas until golden brown. If you're worried about the spice, serve them with sweetened dahi. If you want to complement it with a different flavour, serve it with dry garlic chutney or coconut chutney.

Click here for the full recipe for sabudana chutney balls.

Sabudana is not just delicious, but also highly nutritious. It helps regulate blood pressure and digestion. Being gluten-free in its natural state, it also has many other health benefits. How do you prefer eating sabudana? Let us know in the comments below.