Are you dreaming of some drool-worthy, spicy masala marinated fried fish? Or some creamy and tangy fish curry along with steaming hot rice for lunch? If the very thought of these dishes are making you slurp, then this article is just for you. Seafood is one of the most popular non-veg choices in India - particularly for its easy cook time and high nutritional value. Seafood is a rich source of omega 3 fatty acid, which is good for your skin, hair and brain health. Each of India's coastal states has its own unique recipe and flavour palate for this protein-rich food ingredient.





We bring you some classic and soul-stirring seafood recipes that you can easily rustle up in your kitchen. Take a look.





Also Read: 13 Best South Indian Coastal Recipes You Must Try

7 Easy Seafood Recipes For You To Try:

1. Fish In Green Masala:





Try this super quick and easy recipe using any fish of your choice marinated in a refreshingly delicious masala made with earthy coriander leaves, fiery green chilies, aromatic ginger and garlic, and some tangy lemon juice. This recipe is also healthy as instead of frying the fish you steam it. Drool-worthy indeed!

2. Amritsari Macchi:





Delicate fish fillets coated in a batter of besan (gram flour), yogurt, eggs, and a host of spices including ajwain, this dish defines indulgence. Don't forget to deep-fry until it's crispy. You can elevate this dish by squeezing some lime juice on it and with some mint chutney by the side. Check out the recipe here.

3. Crispy Fried Prawns:





The perfect dish to enjoy as an appetiser. Succulent prawns marinated in soy sauce and some wine or rum along with ginger garlic paste and coated with cornflour for a crispy crunchy coat when deep-fried. Serve with a delicious dipping sauce and some cool tartare sauce. Take a look.





4. Jhinga Pulao:





An easy one-pot meal made using large prawns mixed with a host of desi spices like coriander powder, garam masala, cumin seeds, and turmeric cooked in creamy coconut milk layered over rice and steamed. Here is the recipe.





5. Fish Curry Without Oil:





Try this easy and healthy recipe that uses no oil and is cooked in a clay pot enhancing the flavour of the fish curry. It is prepared with tangy tamarind juice with coconut milk, green chilies, and pungent curry leaves. try this recipe.

6. Popcorn Crusted Fish Fingers:





A guaranteed favourite with kids, this recipe uses a combination of popcorn and breadcrumbs to coat fish strips marinated in lemon juice, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. The recipe is here.





7. Methi Macchi:





Combine the goodness of fish with the healthy nutrition of methi (fenugreek), spinach, and pureed tomatoes to create a delicious gravy base for the fish. Add a host of desi spices to enhance the flavour. Check out the recipe.





Let us know in the comments section which of these delectable seafood recipes did you love the most.