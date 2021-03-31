It is not easy to throw a party at home, sometimes it is even a task to think of an evening snack that would be liked by everyone. Some may have a problem with the spice levels, others may not like the use of veggies etc. However, if there is something that is always a hit across the room, it has be to be cheese. A dash of cheese can give any simple snack a delish upgrade. Don't like your simple samosa, add a bit of cheese. Pizza seems too bland, maybe a little more cheese can help spruce up the affair. One of our all-time favourite 'cheesy' snack is the cheese balls. The simple snack bursting with liquid cheese can lighten up our day. Turns out, it is not that difficult to make at home either. Yes, you heard us! We found just the right recipe to make restaurant-style cheese balls at home. These balls are not only generous with cheese, but the outer crust is also just the right amount of crispy.

To make this ultimate starter you would need grated cheese, bread crumbs, maida, milk, parsley, corn flour, black pepper powder, chilli flakes, salt.

Method:

1. In a large mixing bowl, take the grated cheese. You can take processed cheese or mozzarella depending upon your choice.

2.Add bread crumbs, maida, chilli flakes, black pepper powder, salt, corn flour and parsley (you can use fresh coriander leaves as an alternative). Give everything a good mix using a spoon.

3. Now add milk , mix again.

4. Add water as required.

5. Using your hand to make a one dough.

6. Grease your palm and roll them into balls .

7. Sprinkle some maida on a plate, roll the cheese balls in the maida. Refrigerate the balls for 20 minutes.

8. Heat oil and fry the balls on low-medium flame.

9. Fry until crisp and golden brown. Do not overcook.

10. Serve hot with any dip of your choice.

