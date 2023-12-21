Indian breads include a variety of flatbreads, each unique in their own way. One popular variety is the classic kulcha. Known for its soft and fluffy texture, they are always a delight to indulge in. The best part is that they can be paired with a variety of different dishes. While plain kulcha tastes good as is, there's no harm in making it more indulgent, right? As we are approaching the weekend, it's the perfect time to satisfy your foodie cravings, and this time, with stuffed kulcha. Enjoy lip-smacking stuffed kulchas from Mithaas and also earn exciting rewards as you savour them. How? If you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 10% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Here Are 4 Lip-Smacking Stuffed Kulchas You Must Try This Weekend:

1. Aloo Stuffed Kulcha

If you're an aloo lover, you're going to love this aloo-stuffed kulcha. It consists of a masaledaar aloo filling that will leave you craving for more. Brush the kulcha with a generous amount of butter and enjoy with a bowl of spicy chole.

2. Pyaaz Stuffed Kulcha

Want to enjoy a stuffed kulcha but still want to keep things simple? Look no further than pyaaz-stuffed kulcha. This kulcha is super light yet wholesome and packed with flavour. You can enjoy this kulcha for your next lunch or dinner meal.

3. Paneer Stuffed Kulcha

Paneer has the power to make any dish taste better. And this paneer-stuffed kulcha is no exception. Just as you take the first bite, the crispy outlet layer reveals the softness inside. Serve this kulcha at your next get-together, and it is sure to impress your guests.

4. Aloo Pyaaz Stuffed Kulcha

This kulcha offers the best of both worlds: aloo and pyaaz stuffed in one. It is a kulcha that'll make you instantly fall in love with it. Pair it with yogurt and any achaar of your choice to fully savour its taste. It's just perfect to enjoy for a weekend brunch.

