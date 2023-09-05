In the culinary world swarming with fast food, processed snacks and culinary extravaganzas, there's something beautifully tranquil about the Sattvik diet. Rooted in ancient Indian philosophy, this diet is more than just a meal plan - it nourishes both the body and the soul. Whether you are fasting or want to eat light and healthy, sattvik dishes come in to satiate your hunger and promote digestive health. It's a misconception that sattvik meals are only for fasting periods, one can have them any time to feel light, sated and happy.

What Is Sattvik Diet?

The Sattvik diet derives its name from the Sanskrit word "Sattva," which means pure, harmonious, and balanced. The diet emphasises the consumption of foods that are not just nutritious but also easy to digest. The diet usually consists of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

Benefits of Sattvik Diet:

1. Supports Physical Well-Being:

The Sattvik diet is great for overall physical health. It predominantly consists of foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which support overall well-being and improve the immunity of the body.

2. Maintains Gut Health:

The Sattvik diet prioritises foods that are easy to digest. Foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains don't weigh down the stomach, helping to maintain gut health and also making you feel light.

3. Boosts Energy Levels:

Unlike the sudden spikes and crashes caused by heavy, sugary and processed foods, the complex carbohydrates in whole grains and the nutrients in fruits and vegetables provide a steady energy supply throughout the day.





In our quest for a sattvik meal that is both healthy and tasty, we found the recipe for sattvik pulao on the Instagram handle of Nutrition & Wellness Consultant Neha Sahaya. She claimed this pulao to be great for gut health. She further revealed that the sattvik diet is rich in fibre, nutrients and antioxidants and the sattvik pulao is a well-balanced dish that tastes great and is quite easy to make.

How To Make Sattvik Pulao I Sattvik Pulao Recipe:

Start by washing and chopping all the high-nutrient vegetables like carrots, bottle gourd, French beans, spinach and tomatoes. In a large pan, heat some water and boil the rice. Once it's boiling, add the chopped vegetables and blanch them for a couple of minutes. Add turmeric (haldi) and other spices and saute for a few seconds until it releases its aroma. Also, add shredded coconut and chopped coriander leaves. Mix everything well.





Season the pulao with salt and, if desired, red chilli powder and garam masala for some extra flavour. Stir everything together and let it cook for a few more minutes to meld the flavours. Once the pulao is cooked through, turn off the heat. To garnish, drizzle a teaspoon of ghee over the pulao and sprinkle fresh coriander leaves on top.





Your Sattvik Pulao is ready! Serve hot with curd or just have it by itself.





If you are fasting, you can replace the regular rice with samak rice and add veggies that you can consume.





The nutritionist suggests following the ratio 1:3 of rice and vegetables (1 cup rice: 2 cup vegetables). "Rice is not fattening and this recipe is excellent for the gut," she adds in the caption.





This simple yet delightful recipe embodies the essence of Sattvik cuisine. Feel free to customise it with your favourite Sattvik ingredients, and remember to savour each bite.