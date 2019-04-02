Eat Mangoes The Salad Way: Here Are Some Recipes That You'll Love

Highlights Mango is relished by all during the warmer part of the year

Pair it with other foods to create nutritious salads

Salad is a healthy way to consume mangoes





Nothing shouts summer like bright and fresh mangoes. One of the most-loved fruits, mango is relished by all during the warmer part of the year. This fruit becomes an everyday kitchen staple in the summers and we just can't have enough of it. The perfect mix of sweet and tangy flavour fills our heart with joy every time we bit into it. You can always eat the fruit as is and you'll love it. But, to spruce things up, you can pair it with many other foods to create a light, refreshing and nutritious salad to keep yourself going in this searing weather. Say salad and we get grumpy reactions, especially from the kids. Well, not anymore! A healthful bowl of salad with the smattering of mango will rivet the attention of everyone's taste buds.



Salad making is an art. You can't just throw in anything together and call it a salad. A good salad calls for a sound balance of texture and flavours. It's time we change the reputation of salad being a boring meal and make it more appetising and pleasing to the mouth. Adding mangoes can do the trick very well.













Here are some interesting recipes of mango salads you can try at home and stay put on your health-seeking goals:





Thai Mango Salad



This emulation of Thai cuisine is replete with crunchiness of peanuts and freshness of mint leaves. Lay lettuce leaves on the plate and place a mixture of thin, long strips of 2 mangoes, chopped mint leaves, chopped onions, roasted peanuts, red chilli powder, one teaspoon of sugar and soy sauce. Your Thai salad is ready.







Also Read: Is Mangoes Healthy?





This emulation of Thai cuisine is replete with crunchiness of peanuts and freshness of mint leaves









Lemon Mango Salad



This one is super easy to make and can be rustled up in minutes. Dice two mangoes and take out juice of two lemons. Mix them with one chopped onion, salt and pepper. Garnish with some coriander leaves and serve.









Spinach Mango Salad



Loaded with nutrients, this power-packed meal is ideal to re-energise the body and please the mind. Combine 200 grams of coarsely chopped spinach leaves with cubes of two mangoes and a handful of roasted cashews. Dress it with a mixture of two juiced lemons, two tablespoons of olive oil and honey each, with salt and black pepper.











Also Read: 5 Creative Mango Recipes





This power-packed meal is ideal to re-energise the body and please the mind









Cucumber Mango Salad



Bring together the freshness of cucumber and sweetness of mango and you get a perfect summer meal! To make this salad, combine thinly cut wedges of one cucumber and one mango. Make the vinaigrette with two tablespoons vinegar, one tablespoon sugar, salt and pepper. Pour the vinaigrette on the salad and serve.









For people with a bent towards savoury foods, this is such a healthy way to consume mangoes. Mango is such a versatile fruit that it can go with so many other flavours. If you know any other tried and tested mango salad recipe, please share in the comments section below.







