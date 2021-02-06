Egg chana chaat recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Looking for a unique, healthy snack?

This protein-rich anda chana chaat is perfect.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

We all have a good appetite for desi chaats. Whether it is chatapati aloo chaat or crunchy papadi chaat, this desi snack makes our evenings better with its great flavours. There are different kinds of chaats that we get on the streets but most of them are vegetarian. This anda chana chaat makes for a unique addition to Indian-style snacks menu. You don't have to scour the streets and the markets to find anda chaat, you can easily make it at home with this simple recipe.



Anda chana chaat brings us a whole lot of proteins from eggs and chickpeas. A never-seen-before combination of eggs and chickpeas surprisingly works wonder in this special chaat.



Boiled egg slices are combined with cooked chickpeas and are then topped with onion, tomatoes, green chilli, chutney and masalas like chaat masala and roasted cumin powder. You can garnish it with ingredients of your choice - sev, coriander leaves, faliyan etc. This anda chana chaat is super healthy and super yummy. It is the perfect snack to make for evening get-togethers with your loved ones. You won't mind your family gulping down this nutrient-rich, fat-free dish. The appreciation that you'll get for making such a delicious treat is only cherry on the top.





Click here for step-by-step recipe of protein-rich anda chana chaat.