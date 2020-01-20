SEARCH
Egg 65: Perfect Evening Snack Your Kids Will Love (Recipe Inside)

It is task to find something delicious to snack on and make it healthy. Try this protein-rich recipe at home and serve it as a starter to your guests and we bet they are going to love it!

Manya Singh  |  Updated: January 20, 2020 17:57 IST

Highlights
  • Eggs contain many nutrients like Vitamins, Folate, Calcium, Zinc, Protein
  • Eggs also better your eye sight along with various other functions
  • Eggs are very filling and keep you full for longer, perfect for breakfast

It can sometimes be hard to find something quick and delicious to make when you've come home after a long day at work or its tea time and you have nothing to snack on. And there is no better way to enjoy your evening tea but with a delicious snack. We are sure you have tried our chicken 65, paneer 65 and gobhi 65 recipes, but nothing can beat this protein-packed Egg 65 for all egg lovers out there! Its tangy and spicy taste gives a great kick of flavours and goes perfectly as a starter. Try this recipe at home and serve it as a starter to your guests and we bet they are going to love it!

(Also Read: 5 Best Scrambled Egg Recipes)


 

A post shared by Syed Hamid Aziz (@azizhamid86) on



How To Make Egg 65 At Home

What you need:

  • 4 hardboiled eggs
  • Salt as per taste
  • 1/2 tsp garam masala
  • 1/2 tsp degi mirch/red chilli powder
  • Pinch of pepper
  • 2 tsp corn flour
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1/3 tsp chopped ginger
  • 1/3 tsp chopped garlic
  • 4-5 curry leaves
  • 2-3 green chillis
  • 3-4 tsp curd
  • 2 tsp tomato ketchup

(Also Read: 11 Best Egg Recipes | Easy Anda Recipes | Popular Egg Recipes)


 

A post shared by pranita (@prpkitchen) on Preparation Method:

 Eggs into the sauce gives a delicious flavour to it 

To make the eggs:

  • Peel the 4 hardboiled eggs, cut from the middle and separate the yolk. Chop the egg whites into small pieces.
  • To the chopped egg whites, add salt, cornflour, 1/4 tsp of red chilli powder, 1/4 tsp of garam masala, pepper and mix them well together.
  • Once mixed, add mashed egg yolks with 1-2 tsp of water to bind everything together.
  • On a stove, add vegetable oil on a pan or kadhai and let it heat to fry the eggs.
  • Spoon the egg mix and put the scoops into the hot oil pan/kadhai and let them fry.
  • Put aside these egg bites.


To make the sauce:

  • In another pan, take 1-2 tsp of oil, add the chopped ginger and garlic with some curry leaves and green chillis, and let them cook.
  • Once cooked, add curd, rest of garam masala, red chilli powder, some salt and the tomato ketchup.
  • After a min, add the fried egg bites and mix it well with the sauce.
  • Plate and serve hot.


Your mouth-watering Egg 65 is ready to serve!

Always remember: You can always use different spices and add ons to this recipe to make it more flavourful and delicious as per your taste and preference. Happy Snacking!

