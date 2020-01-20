Egg 65: Perfect Evening Snack Your Kids Will Love (Recipe Inside)

Manya Singh | Updated: January 20, 2020 17:57 IST
It can sometimes be hard to find something quick and delicious to make when you've come home after a long day at work or its tea time and you have nothing to snack on. And there is no better way to enjoy your evening tea but with a delicious snack. We are sure you have tried our chicken 65, paneer 65 and gobhi 65 recipes, but nothing can beat this protein-packed Egg 65 for all egg lovers out there! Its tangy and spicy taste gives a great kick of flavours and goes perfectly as a starter. Try this recipe at home and serve it as a starter to your guests and we bet they are going to love it!
(Also Read: 5 Best Scrambled Egg Recipes)
(Also Read: 11 Best Egg Recipes | Easy Anda Recipes | Popular Egg Recipes)
Eggs into the sauce gives a delicious flavour to it
To make the eggs:
To make the sauce:
Your mouth-watering Egg 65 is ready to serve!
Always remember: You can always use different spices and add ons to this recipe to make it more flavourful and delicious as per your taste and preference. Happy Snacking!
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
Comments