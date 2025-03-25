The final days of Ramadan are here, and everyone around the world is preparing to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr. Also known as 'Meethi Eid', it is a widely observed festival that marks the conclusion of a month of fasting (Roza). Ramadan and Meethi Eid are times of gratitude, self-reflection, and spiritual connection. After a month of discipline and devotion, many look forward to the festivities, which include prayers, time with loved ones, and a feast featuring a variety of traditional dishes.

When Is Meethi Eid 2025? Date Of Eid Al-Fitr 2025 In India:

Eid Al-Fitr is observed on the first day of 'Shawwal', the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Since the lunar Hijri months depend on moon sightings, the exact date shifts every year. This year, Ramadan started on March 1 (Saturday), which means Meethi Eid in India is likely to fall on March 31 or April 1, 2025.

Eid Al-Fitr 2025 Celebration: Why Is Meethi Eid So Special?

Meethi Eid marks the transition from a month of self-restraint to a day of joy, gratitude and celebration. The day begins with Salat al-Fajr (morning prayer). Friends, families and loved ones come together to exchange gifts, express love, and enjoy an elaborate Eid feast. Just like every festival in India, food is an essential part of Eid celebrations, and no Meethi Eid is complete without classic traditional sweets. This is why we have put together a list of delicious meetha (sweet) recipes that will add more joy to your celebration.

Eid Al-Fitr 2025 Recipes: 5 Traditional Sweets For Meethi Eid

1. Kimami Sewaiyan

No Meethi Eid is complete without a bowl of rich and aromatic kimami sewaiyan. The delicious combination of khoya, makhana, nuts, coconut, milk, sugar, and ghee-roasted vermicelli makes it a star of the Eid feast. Click here for the kimami sewaiyan recipe.

2. Rose Phirni

One of the most-loved Eid desserts, rose phirni is a creamy, fragrant rice pudding infused with saffron-soaked milk and fresh rose petals. It adds a royal touch to any festive spread. Click here for the recipe.

3. Zarda Pulao

Also called meetha chawal, this Eid-special sweet rice dish is made with long-grain basmati rice cooked with whole spices, saffron, rose water, nuts, khoya, and sugar. Serve it as a dessert or pair it with biryani for a balance of sweet and savoury flavours. Click here for the recipe.

4. Sewaiyan

A quintessential Eid dessert, sewaiyan is a rich, creamy dish made with ghee-roasted vermicelli, milk, khoya, sugar, and dry fruits. Serve it warm on its own or pair it with puri for a festive indulgence. Click here for the recipe.

Image Credit: Shahi Tukda

5. Shahi Tukda

Also known as double ka meetha, this Mughlai-style bread pudding is pure indulgence. Crispy fried bread slices are soaked in thick, sweetened milk (rabdi) and topped with crunchy nuts and dry fruits, making it a must-have for Meethi Eid. Click here for the recipe.

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating!