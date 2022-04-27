Eid 2022: The holy month of Ramadan is coming towards an end with 'Meethi Eid' or Eid-Al-Fitr just around the corner. Ramadan is a pious month where Muslims all around the world observe fasts (roza) for the entire month. Some of them do not even consume a drop of water and break their fast in the evening, after offering their prayers to the almighty. This year, the month of Ramadan would conclude on 2nd May with the festival of Eid-Al-Fitr. Much like many other festivals, Eid is also celebrated with a string of delectable sweet and savoury treats. Eid-Al-Fitr is also known as 'Meethi Eid' and we think we've got another excuse to treat our sweet tooth this way. So, here we bring one delectable recipe for you to celebrate this festival on a sweet note. It is called Khoya Kulfi.

As the name suggests, this kulfi is made with khoya which gives the kulfi a slightly grainy and crunchy texture. You can either buy fresh or even frozen khoya. Ps: give khoya a little time to defrost if you are using frozen. Next up you need cardamom, pistachios and other fruits according to your choice to give an aromatic and delicious taste. Let's get started with the recipe now.

Khoya Kulfi Recipe: How To Make Khoya Kulfi Recipe

To begin with, take a wok, add milk and boil it at a low-medium flame. Keep boiling the milk till it becomes half. Now, add khoya, sugar, cardamom powder and almonds, pistachios and cook while mixing.

Cook for 5 to10 minutes and let it thicken a bit. Switch off the gas and let the mixture cool down.

Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked them. Comment and let us know the special dish that you are going to prepare this Eid.