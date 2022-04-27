The Muslim community throughout the world is getting ready to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr as the Holy Month of Ramzan draws to a close. It is also known as Meethi Eid, and it commemorates the completion of Ramadan's month-long period of Roza. Meethi Eid is expected to begin on the evening of May 2, 2022, and end on the evening of May 3, 2022, this year. As Eid draws closer, people are all set to celebrate it with a big feast. So, to give your feast a special twist, today, we bring you some Lakhnawi street foods to try out!







Lucknow is famous for its nawabi tradition, architectural grandeur, and regal delicacies. The Nawabs of Lucknow patronised the traditional food of the city during their reign, giving it a royal touch. Many of the age-old dishes have now found their way into the streets of Lucknow. Each of these recipes has a delectable taste that will leave you asking for more! So, this Eid, surprise your friends and family with these Lakhnawi street foods.

Here Are 7 Lakhnawi Street Foods for Eid Feats

The star of Lakhnawi dinner parties is these melt-in-your-mouth kebabs! Minced mutton is slathered in a delectable marinade of aromatic spices before being grilled to perfection. It is named after the city of Kakori, which is located on the outskirts of Lucknow.

2. Veg Kebab Paratha

This meal, one of Lucknow's greatest, can be eaten for breakfast or with a cup of tea. You will remember the soft rumali roti loaded with crispy kebabs with an enticing taste for a long time.

This dessert is extremely popular among locals and tourists. Milk is used to make kulfi, which is then flavoured with nuts before being covered with falooda and other syrups to improve the flavour.





Sheermal is a sweet naan made with milk or sheer that is served with spicy curries to balance and enhance the flavour. These naans are baked in a tandoor and dusted with cardamom. You can also enjoy these sweet naans with a cup of tea.





Galouti literally means "soft," so this Indian kebab recipe from the Awadhi table is a melt-in-your-mouth delight. Try these tasty kebabs, which are seasoned with fiery spices and peppercorns and topped with lemon juice.





This is a traditional recipe for marinated mutton that has been cooked till soft in a marinade of spicy spices, sauce, and cream with almonds. This is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. You can pair this dish with some sheermal!





Just the name of Biryani is enough to make anyone drool! The slow-cooked rice with spices, veggies, and bits of meat is famous for its scent and flavours that burst into your mouth with every bite! Lucknow has a range of both delicious chicken and mutton biryanis.











So, what are you waiting for? Give your Eid celebrations a delicious twist with these popular Lakhnawi street foods. Let us know in the comments below which one was your favourite.