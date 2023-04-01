Pasta lovers know the incomparable comfort a bowl of freshly cooked macaroni can provide. There is something so reassuring about the simple shape of macaroni and the way it captures flavours. While mac and cheese is an all-time classic, there are many ways to enjoy this pasta. You can play around with different sauces and seasonings. Sometimes, the best pasta is a result of experimenting with unlikely ingredients. Not everyone is a fan of fusion food, but at least it is never boring. If you're in the mood for pasta but want to try a non-traditional version, we highly recommend Indian Style Masala Macaroni.





Some people have fondly dubbed this dish "desi pasta." Rather than regular sauces like tomato red, cheesy white or green pesto, this masala pasta is flavoured with spices that are definitely not like oregano, paprika, rosemary and thyme. What makes this dish "desi" is the precise combination of flavours - one that you wouldn't immediately associate with pasta. When you read the ingredient list, you might actually think it is for an Indian gravy dish. Intrigued? Find out more below.





How To Make Indian Style Masala Macaroni | Easy Recipe For Desi Macaroni Pasta

What You Need:

One of the best things about this pasta is that you can throw in most spices of your choice and it will still work. Of course, you have to do some basic balancing of flavours. But if you find that you don't have the usual pasta ingredients and need to do some 'jugaad,' this recipe will save you. Onions and tomatoes are a must, but you may choose to not add the other veggies like carrots, capsicum, green peas, French beans etc. Common Indian spices are required for seasoning. Chilli sauce and ketchup are optional.

Simply cook it in tomato and onion tadka. Photo Credit: istock

How To Prepare:

1. Cook macaroni as usual and set aside after drizzling it with oil.





2. In a pan, heat oil and splutter cumin seeds, garlic cloves and green chillies.





3. Add the chopped onions, tomatoes and other veggies.





4. Add turmeric, chilli powder, garam masala, pepper and salt.





5. Mix the veggies and spices together. Add ketchup and/or chilli sauce to adjust the flavours as required.





6. Add the cooked macaroni to the pan with a little cooking water. Stir and combine the ingredients. Allow the pasta to cook for 2 more minutes.





7. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and enjoy hot.





Click here for the full recipe for Indian-Style Masala Macaroni.





Try making this dish at home and let us know how you like it!