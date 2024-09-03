Craving something new in Delhi-NCR's restaurant scene? Then you're in for a treat! Your favourite spots around the city have just launched some amazing new menus, and they're filled with mouth-watering dishes and refreshing drinks that are perfect for the season. Whether you're into classic snacks or love trying global cuisines, there's plenty to explore. In this article, we'll walk you through the best new menus in town that are sure to excite your taste buds. So, why wait? Check out these places listed below and satisfy the foodie inside!

Here Are 7 New Menus In Delhi-NCR Restaurants To Try In September-October 2024:

1. Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Get ready to experience a captivating culinary journey through the essence of Cantonese cuisine as Shangri-La Eros New Delhi proudly reveals a refined new menu at its acclaimed restaurant, Shang Palace. With this eagerly anticipated menu launch, diners can explore authentic flavours from the Sichuan, Cantonese and Yunnan regions through a diverse range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialities. From classic favourites to innovative creations, the menu promises a culinary journey through a variety of food traditions. Complete your dining episode with a journey through China's tea heritage, orchestrated by Chinese tea sommelier Juliana Zhu.

Where: 19, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Shangri-La Eros



2. Indian Accent

Indian Accent New Delhi recently announced a milestone as it celebrated 15 years of bringing innovative Indian cuisine to diners. To commemorate this occasion, Indian Accent introduced a nostalgic flashback tasting menu from 2009, featuring beloved crowd favourites and iconic dishes that have stood the test of time. The menu featured mouth-watering dishes like semolina puchkas, paneer tikka chaat, chicken tikka chaat, panko crusted bharwan mirch, smoked duck shaami, jamun sorbet, coconut and jaggery brulee, garlic and khada masala roast chicken, amarula ki chuski, and more.

Where: The Lodhi, Lodhi Road, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi

3. The Leela Ambience Gurugram

Zanotta, the Italian restaurant at The Leela Ambience Gurugram, has introduced a new menu curated by Chef Daniele Di Sacco. Drawing from his Italian roots, Chef Daniele showcases authentic Italian flavours using locally-sourced ingredients. Highlights include gluten-free Burrata su Carponata di Verdure, compressed Risotto Oro e Zafferano, and creamy Gnocchi alla Crema di Tartufo Nero e Funghi. The menu also features Polenta al Forno con Salsa alla Puttanesca and a reimagined Parmigiana di Melanzane. Each dish reflects the essence of traditional Italian cuisine, offering a rich culinary experience.

Where: The Leela Ambience, National Highway 8, Ambience Island, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram

Photo Credit: The Leela Ambience Gurugram

4. Andaz Delhi

AnnaMaya, the modern food hall at Andaz Delhi, invites patrons on a one-of-a-kind culinary journey to Italy with its month-long five-course Italian set menu, thoughtfully curated by their Italian Executive Chef, Matteo Fracalossi, in collaboration with Fishing Cat. Running throughout the month of September, this indulgent dining experience brings the authentic flavours of Italy to the table, with a menu designed to enchant both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Each dish is masterfully paired with the finest Italian wines, offering guests a harmonious fusion of elegant cuisine and world-class wines that capture the essence of Italy's rich culinary tradition.

Where: Gate No.1, Hospitality District, Aerocity, Mahipalpur, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Andaz

5. Spice Art

Spice Art, the renowned Indian fine dining restaurant at Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, is thrilled to unveil its new menu, designed to captivate connoisseurs of Indian cuisine. Led by the Master of Spice, Chef Hardev Singh, Spice Art invites guests to embark on a culinary journey through the rich traditions of Awadhi, Mughlai, Punjabi, Delhi, and Lucknowi cuisines. The new menu features a carefully curated selection of dishes that highlight the intricate flavours and historical significance of regional Indian cuisine. Guests will be delighted by iconic selections such as Do Din Ki Dal, the exquisitely spiced Martaban Ka Paneer, and the sumptuous Gosht Korma Lazzat-e-taam, each offering a unique taste of India's vibrant culinary heritage.

Where: Spice Art, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, Institutional Green 1, Greater Noida

Photo Credit: Spice Art

6. PCO

PCO (Pass Code Only), Delhi's iconic speakeasy, has unveiled a transformed space and identity 12 years after its inception. Central to this evolution is 'The Forbidden,' a new cocktail menu featuring 12 signature drinks inspired by the secrecy of speakeasies and crafted with unconventional, 'forbidden' ingredients. The revamped space complements the theme, blending nostalgia with modern touches. Each cocktail on the menu comes with a caption about its 'prohibited ingredient,' adding a layer of intrigue. From innocent coconut to misunderstood MSG, each drink tells a story, offering a unique and memorable experience.

Where: PCO, D-4, Block Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

7. Adrift Kaya

Adrift Kaya, the modern Japanese Izakaya, situated in J.W. Marriott Hotel, Aerocity, recently announced Chef David Myers's return to New Delhi by introducing an exciting new menu. The new menu features highlights such as Shishito Peppers with Hokkaido sea salt, Fried Oyster Tonkatsu, and oysters with chopped Negi and ponzu. Enjoy tempura options like red snapper with coriander salad, and indulge in Robata and Yakitori dishes including King Crab with Ponzu and lobster with Lemon Miso Butter. If you're seeking an exceptional Japanese dining experience in the national capital, Adrift Kaya is the place to be.

Where: Adrift Kaya, J.W. Marriott Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi