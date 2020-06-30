SEARCH
  Malaika Arora Gives In To Her Sweet Cravings In Her High Tea Menu

Malaika Arora Gives In To Her Sweet Cravings In Her High Tea Menu

On Monday afternoon, Malaika Arora gave us a glimpse of her afternoon tea. In her Instagram story, we spotted a half-eaten scone, clotted cream and fruit jam.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 30, 2020 12:46 IST

Malaika Arora is unarguably one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities in the current times. She is the face of many TV shows, and is renowned for her special appearances in many movies and music videos; moreover, she is always in news for her impeccable style and sartorial choices. The diva is also quite a sensation on social media as well. Her Instagram profile, especially, has been all things versatile. Since shooting of many projects have been stalled in Mumbai in wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Malaika's recent posts have been about her daily life interspersed with her love for food and fitness.

On Monday afternoon, the actress gave us a glimpse of her afternoon tea. In her Instagram story, we spotted a half-eaten scone, clotted cream and fruit jam. For the unversed, scone is a baked good that resembles a bread; it is usually little sweet in taste. Clotted cream is a thick cream made with indirect heating of cow milk.

In the current scenario, where all of us are asked to stay home and minimise socialising, there are little things that can truly spark joy in our mundane lives. Tea and titbits are definitely some of them. So what are you waiting for; it is time to rustle up something quick and satisfying. If you are wondering how you can make your tea-time worth looking, here are some ideas.

