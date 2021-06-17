Father's Day 2021: For most children, their first role model or hero is invariably their father. So, it makes sense to have a day dedicated to this special person and to celebrate his presence in your life. To be observed on June 20 this year, Father's Day is an occasion to show your dad how much you appreciate all that he does. One way of making him feel special is by cooking his favourite food. Summon your culinary skills, even if hitherto hidden, and cook up a storm. The day demands that you spoil your dad with a meal or meals that he would remember for a long time. If you are short of ideas, here are a few suggestions.

Father's Day 2021: Here Are 7 Interesting Recipes To Cook For Dad On Father's Day:

Father's Day Recipe: Khasta Kachori

Flaky, crisp, deep-fried patties that hold within them a load of deliciousness and taste – trust us: dad definitely won't turn down this yummy delight for breakfast. You won't either. Click here for the recipe.

Father's Day Recipes: Vegetarian Pizza Garden fresh veggies come together to create a delicious symphony for your taste buds. Lots of variety and a harmony of flavours teamed with unmatchable cheesiness, heavenly indeed! This special vegetarian pizza recipe will surely impress your dad! Click here for the recipe.

Father's Day Recipes: Murgh Kofter ki Biryani

If your dad loves biryani, spoil him with this delectable dish. Making chicken biryani takes time, patience, and expertise, but trust me, all the effort is worthwhile when you dig into this delicacy. A traditional Mughlai recipe, this chicken biryani is cooked with basmati rice and can be served with saffron-garlic raita. Click here for the recipe.

Father's Day Recipes: Pav Bhaji

This is one dish, loved by people of all ages and cooked with different variations in different households. Here is a spicy, easy and low-fat Pav Bhaji recipe for your fitness lover dad. Click here for the recipe.

Father's Day Recipes: Idli Pasta

Give your leftover idli a delicious spin with this flavourful recipe - we call it idli pasta! Tossed with a host of crunchy veggies along with mouth-watering sauces, idli pasta is simply irresistible. Click here for the recipe.

Father's Day Recipes: Chilli Garlic Noodles

An Indo-Asian fusion, these Noodles are spicy and yummy and will make you crave more and more. It gets its delicious flavours from garlic, dry red and green chillies, onions, sauces, and vegetables. Click here for the recipe video of chilli garlic noodles.

Father's Day Recipe: Red Sauce Pasta

Red sauce pasta is an easy way to please your dad on his special day. Click here for the recipe of chocolate cake.

Bonus Recipe: Eggless Chocolate Cake

There's no celebration without a cake! We know all dads love sugary foods (meetha) and can't stop themselves from indulging once in a while. This father's day, treat him with this delicious eggless chocolate cake. After all, cakes make the sweetest Father's Day gift! Click here for the recipe of chocolate cake.

Happy Father's Day 2021, everyone!