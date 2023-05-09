Many individuals deal with mental health issues like depression and anxiety. In fact, conditions like these affect millions of people around the world. While counselling and medication are some of the common ways to deal with it, one can also follow natural ways along with their treatment to improve their mood. The best way to boost your mood is by including certain fruits in your daily diet. These fruits have various health benefits that will help you get into a good mood. Besides this, they will also build your immunity and will prove to be beneficial for your overall health. Take a look at these five fruits that can help in improving your mood.





Here Are 5 Fruits That Boost Good Mood:

1. Orange





We can't deny that even the smell of fresh oranges makes us feel refreshed. Oranges have vitamin C, which can help in reducing stress. Cortisol is a stress hormone that can cause anxiety and depression, and vitamin C can reduce the level of cortisol in our bodies. So, ensure to add oranges or orange juice to your daily diet.

Oranges are rich in vitamin C. Photo Credit: iStock







2. Banana





Bananas are rich in vitamin B6, which helps to promote better cognitive functioning. Besides this, eating bananas may help to increase serotonin levels and improve mood. Bananas consist of tryptophan, which is an amino acid that the body converts into serotonin.





3. Pineapple





The enzymes found in pineapple juice have been shown to regulate serotonin levels in our body, which is associated with increasing happy hormones and creating a stable mood. Have a glass of fresh pineapple juice daily to boost your mood.

Have fresh pineapple juice to boost your mood.

4. Watermelon





Low water level in our body can also affect our mood and energy level. This is why one should have fruits that have high water consistency. Watermelon is rich in water and can be beneficial in keeping you hydrated and regulating a good mood.





5. Berries





Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C can help in reducing the level of cortisol, which is a stress hormone that can often cause anxiety and depression. You can easily incorporate berries into your diet by making strawberry juice, blueberry pudding, etc. or just eat raw.





Fruits are rich in antioxidants that are beneficial for overall health.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.