Today, diabetes is one of the major health concerns across the globe. It is a lifestyle disease that is characterised by elevated levels of blood sugar in the body. Diabetes has no permanent cure, meaning, you have to constantly monitor the blood sugar levels and keep it under control. This brings us to the next point - how to manage diabetes? You will find a range of information available on the internet, with healthy diet topping the list. Experts around the world recommend following a nutrient-rich diet, along with an active lifestyle, to help manage blood sugar levels. Fortunately, we have varieties of foods to include in a diabetes-friendly diet - oats being one of them. Oats have low glycaemic index (GI), low calories and are rich in fibre, ensuring a slow release of glucose in the body. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains, "Whole grain fibre like oats slows down the release of glucose into the blood, ensuring a slow and steady supply of carbs and keeping up the energy levels and at the same time provides many beneficial vitamins and minerals." Let's look into some of the major reasons to include oats in diabetes diet.

Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Best And Worst Foods For Blood Sugar Level

Oats For Diabetes: 5 Major Health Benefits Of Oats:

1. High In Fibre

Oats are an excellent source of dietary fibre, including both soluble and insoluble fibres. This helps promote healthy digestion and prevent stomach-related problems such as constipation and bloating.

2. Improves Heart Health

Several studies have shown that oats may help improve heart health by reducing levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the body. Beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre present in oats, helps achieve this.

3. Aids Weight Loss

Another benefit of including oats in your diet is that it aids in weight loss. Since they are high in fibre, they can help you feel full for a longer period of time and keep untimely hunger pangs at bay.

4. Rich In Antioxidants

Oats contain various antioxidants, including avenanthramides, which are unique to oats. They have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and help protect our body from harmful diseases.

5. Aids Digestion

As mentioned earlier, oats are a rich source of fibre. This helps promote a healthy digestive system by preventing constipation and supporting regular bowel movements.





Now that you know the benefits of oats, how about including it to your everyday diet? Here, we bring a list of yummy recipes that will make oats fun and interesting for you.

Also Read: Diabetes Diet: 7 Diabetic-Friendly Breakfast Recipes Under 15 Mins

5 Interesting Ways To Add Oats To Your Daily Diet:

1. Oats Khichdi

Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food for all Indians. This oats khichdi has high water and fibre content, making it ideal for people suffering from diabetes. It will also help you stay full for a longer period of time. Click here for the oats khichdi recipe.

2. Oats Dosa

Oats dosa is a healthy and filling dish that is perfect for breakfast or lunch. It is made with an oats and yogurt-based batter, spiced with flavourful masalas. The batter is further enriched with cabbage and carrots, increasing its nutritional value. Click here for the oats dosa recipe.

3. Oats Uttapam

Uttapam is traditionally made with white rice, but this recipe uses oats, ragi, and brown rice instead. The addition of nutritious veggies like tomato, bell pepper, and onion makes this dish a star when it comes to a diabetes diet. Click here for the recipe.

4. Oats Cheela

Made with the goodness of oats and green peas, this cheela makes a delicious addition to a diabetes diet. It has a low glycaemic index and is power-packed with essential nutrients and fibre. Click here for the oats cheela recipe.

5. Oats Roti

Roti is a staple in Indian households. This roti is made with whole wheat flour and oats, providing complex carbohydrates, nutrients, and fibre that are beneficial for managing blood sugar levels. Click here for the oats roti recipe.





Incorporate these yummy delicacies in your diet and let us know how you liked it. But before that, be sure to consult a nutritionist or doctor to determine the appropriate amount of oats to include in your daily diet.