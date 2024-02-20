When it comes to jams, there's something undeniably special about homemade versions. They're fresher and more flavorful, and you know exactly what's going into them. Homemade fig jam, in particular, holds a unique charm. Figs, known for their health benefits, are packed with fibre and many other nutrients. Now you might be struggling with feeding your child fig. You are not alone. That's why this recipe for homemade anjeer jam was shared on the Instagram page 'babyaahar' for kids as well as adults to enjoy this incredible fruit. With the winter season ending, it's best to store anjeer in this sweetest to enjoy all through the year.

Is Fig Jam Good for You? Here Are The Health Benefits Of Fig (Anjeer) You Should Know:

Fig jam isn't just delicious; it's also nutritious! Figs offer a plethora of health benefits, making fig jam a wholesome choice. The fibre content aids digestion and promotes a healthy gut, while vitamins B5 and B6 provide essential energy for your body's cells. It also provides copper, which aids in the absorption of iron - a crucial nutrient, especially for growing children.

What Does Fig Jam Taste Like?

Fig jam boasts a delightful combination of sweetness and richness, with a hint of natural earthiness from the figs themselves. The jam is smooth and luscious, spreading effortlessly on toast, crackers, or even as a filling in pastries. Its versatile flavour profile makes it a delightful addition to various dishes and snacks.

How To Make Anjeer Jam | Homemade Fig Jam Recipe:

Soak the dried figs overnight or for 6-8 hours to soften them. Grind the soaked figs into a smooth paste using a grinder or food processor. Transfer the fig paste to a pan and cook over low flame. After 6-7 minutes, add jaggery powder to the fig paste, adjusting the sweetness according to your taste. Continue to cook the mixture for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. If desired, add a pinch of pepper powder for a subtle kick of spice. Once the jam reaches a thick, spreadable consistency, remove it from the heat. Squeeze some fresh lemon juice into the jam for a touch of acidity and brightness. Allow the jam to cool completely before transferring it to a clean glass jar for storage. Watch the complete recipe video for fig jam here:

Now that you've prepared a batch of delicious homemade fig jam, let your culinary creativity shine! Here are some creative ways to enjoy this delightful spread:

4 Creative Ways to Use Fig Jam

Spread fig jam generously on freshly baked bread or toast for a sweet and satisfying breakfast or snack. Use fig jam as a filling for pastries, croissants, or thumbprint cookies for a burst of fruity flavour. Incorporate fig jam into savoury dishes by pairing it with cheese platters or adding a dollop to grilled sandwiches or paninis for a touch of sweetness. Roll a roti or flatbread with a layer of fig jam for a quick and delicious treat that both kids and adults will love. With its irresistible flavour and nutritional benefits, homemade fig jam is a delightful addition to any pantry.