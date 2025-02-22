When it comes to seafood, fish undoubtedly tops the list. From Britain's classic fish and chips to Japan's delicate sushi and India's fiery fish curries, every country has its own signature fish dish. Whether grilled, steamed, or fried, fish is loved worldwide for its versatility and flavour. If you are a seafood enthusiast, one dish you simply can not miss is fish orly - a crispy, batter-fried delight that is both simple and incredibly delicious. With its golden, crunchy coating and tender, juicy fish inside, it is a perfect combination of texture and taste.





Also Read: 6 Tips To Make Your Fish Crispy And Crunchy

Recipe For Fish Orly

Making fish orly is super easy and requires just a few ingredients. You will need fillets of betki fish, onion, garlic, ginger, baking powder, oil, wheat flour, corn flour, egg, salt and vinegar. Start by marinating the fish fillets with ginger, garlic, onion, salt and vinegar for an hour. Meanwhile, prepare a smooth batter by blending wheat flour, corn flour, salt, egg and baking powder with water. Once the marination is done, dip the fillets into the batter and deep-fry them in hot oil. Plate them up and serve.

Click here for a detailed recipe.

The History Of Fish Orly

Fish orly blends French culinary techniques with Bengali flavours. Originating from France, "a l'Orly" refers to a method where white fish fillets, like sole or cod, are battered, deep-fried and traditionally served with tomato sauce. In the early 1990s, this dish made its way to Bengal, India. The dish was introduced to local menus and it quickly became a favourite at Bengali weddings and gatherings. Today, fish orly, a perfect fusion of European and Bengali culinary traditions, is a beloved snack.

Nutritional Value of Fish Orly

A serving of fish orly provides approximately 1,170 calories, with 64g of protein, 75g of fats, and 55g of carbohydrates. It is also rich in dietary fibre (10.651g) and contains essential minerals like sodium (245.184mg) and potassium (1,446.1mg). While it is a protein-packed dish, the high calorie and fat content suggest enjoying it in moderation.





So, next time you wish to try something new, give fish orly a try!





Also Read: 5 Tips To Remove Fish Smell From Fingers