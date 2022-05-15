Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the biggest foodies we know about. From enjoying biryani to other indulging in a range of mouth-watering sweets, her culinary adventures never fail to amaze us. So, what did the actress relish this weekend? Karisma's Instagram Stories gave us a peek into her indulgence. She treated herself to what looked like a rich and chocolaty cake, which was soft, gooey, and fluffy from the inside. The sweet treat that was loaded with chocolate cream looked every bit enticing. Karisma captioned the post, “Uff DeD”, and added a range of emojis.





By looking at the photo of the fudgy, rich, and decadent cake, we are sure it was so sinfully tasty that it didn't last long.





Take a look at the photo here:

If Karisma Kapoor's indulgence has got you craving chocolate cake, fret not. We have the recipe for a rich and moist chocolate cake that's insanely delicious. It's gooey, mushy and, basically, everything you'd need to make your day better.

And if you are having a sudden craving for a chocolate cake, you can make this quick and decadent chocolate mug cake in your microwave. This little cup of wonder is simple to make and hardly takes 15 minutes.





If you are a vegan looking for an eggless chocolate cake, we have the recipe for that too. It's a simple vegan recipe you're sure to come back to time and again. Unbelievably soft and light, instead of regular flour, you can make this chocolatey sponge cake by using whole wheat flour too.





Karisma Kapoor never shies away from binging on sweet delights. Last month, the actress shared a glimpse of her tea-time indulgence, which looked delectable from afar. Karisma dropped a picture of two drool-worthy cakes along with her cuppa. One cake was a giant dessert garnished with a strawberry and some fresh cream on top. The other one looked like a chocolate truffle cake decorated with chocolate truffle balls, chocolate floral designs, and edible flowers too.





We're fascinated by Karisma Kapoor's ability to balance her love of food with her fitness routine.