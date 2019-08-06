Flu Season: Drink This Honey-Lemon-Ginger Tea To Keep Cold, Cough At Bay This Monsoon 

Supplement your diet with all things healing and stay away from contaminated food.

As much as we loved getting drenched in the rain, we are also well aware of the consequences that are on board. Monsoons are often associated with a range of seasonal infections. Our immunity tends to take a dip and makes us more susceptible towards germs. The least you can do at this point is to supplement your diet with all things healing and stay away from contaminated food. Do not let your food sit out in the open for too long in the moisture. For bacteria, this is the best time to breed and multiply. Eat and drink a little more wisely. According to health experts, you need not even look that far for help. Your kitchen pantry is filled with herbs, spices and ingredients that may help fortify you from within. For instance, this honey-lemon-ginger tea could ease congestion, inflammation and keep you warm and cosy.





Here's How This Tea Could Be Helpful:

1. Honey: Honey is used in many concoctions to manage cold and cough traditionally. According to the book, ‘Healing Foods' by DK Publication House, honey could do wonders as a cough repressant. “Types of honey shown to work well for coughs include buckwheat, eucalyptus, citrus, or labiatae (mint family) varieties,” the book notes.





2. Lemon: Lemon is packed vitamin C and antioxidants that helps fight free radical activity and foster immunity.





3. Ginger: Ginger is teeming with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Gingerol has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects, another component zingerone is an antioxidant, writes the book, ‘Healing Foods'.

Here's How You Can Make Honey-Lemon And Ginger Tea:

Ingredients:





1 teaspoon honey





1 teaspoon shredded ginger (finely chopped)





1 teaspoon lemon





2 cups of water





Recipe: How To Make Honey-Lemon-Ginger Tea for Immunity





1. In a pan, heat 2 cups of water.





2. As it begins to boil add ginger. Let it steep for 2-3 minutes.





3. After you have steeped it well, add lemon and honey and stir well. According to experts, you should not cook honey as it may deprave it of its healing properties.





4. Strain the tea and consume lukewarm.











Drink this tea early in the morning; you can also consume this tea two-three times a day. But makes sure you also monitor your diet and lifestyle closely. Do not eat out too much and make sure you are well covered when you step out to prevent yourself from mosquito bites.











Have a healthy and happy monsoon!













