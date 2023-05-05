May 2023 is going to be a fun-filled month for all the foodies out there. There's no better way to celebrate the bright summery days than with some delicious foods and refreshing beverages. And wait, lots of mangoes too. Restaurants all across India are diving into the summer spirit with a host of food festivals. Whether you are looking for sweet mango treats or reminiscing traditional Indian delicacies, there is something for all of you. Check out the best festivals happening in your city, and don't miss them!

Best Food Festivals In May 2023 Across India:

Rampuri Food Festival, Hyatt Regency Delhi

Hyatt Regency Delhi is currently hosting a Rampuri food festival at Cafe, showcasing traditional Rampuri Cuisine, which is a blend of various cultures such as Mughlai, Awadhi, Afghani, and Rajput. Curated by Chef Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, the menu at the Rampuri food festival promises to transport visitors to history's Nawabi kitchens and offers a range of dishes such as Mahi Seekh Kebab, Nargisi Seekh Kebab, Zafrani Seekh, Tar Korma, Murg Changezi, Tah Biryani, and the staple Khameeri roti, available for lunch and dinner.





What: Rampuri Food Festival

Where: Cafe, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaiji Cama Place, New Delhi

When: April 29 - May 7, 2023 (Lunch: 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM, Dinner: 7:00 PM - 11.30 PM)

Price for two: INR 5000 plus taxes

Millet Food Festival At Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra

Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra organized the Millet Food Festival with the theme "Beyond the Grain." The ten-day festival aims to provide unique dining experience featuring the extensive variety of superfood curated by the culinary experts. The hotel's chefs have undertaken a series of initiatives to explore the usage of millets in traditional cooking, including the visit to village Tundla near Agra to learn about growing the crop and cooking recipes with millets. The result is a menu that showcases millet's versatility as an ingredient and highlights its nutritional benefits.





What: Millet Food Festival

Where: Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra

When: April 26 - May 5, 2023





Mango Festival At Barbeque Nation, Karnataka

Barbeque Nation has launched its much-awaited Mango Mania food festival to celebrate the advent of the king of fruits. During the food festival, Barbeque Nation will welcome guests to its restaurants across Karnataka, with a wide spread of delectable dishes inspired by the mango. These range from beverages to dips, salads, and starters, as well as to the main course and desserts - all with the mesmerising taste of mangoes. The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation offers over 70+ dishes which includes 13 new mango inspired dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads.





What: Mango Mania Festival

Where: Multiple outlets in Bangalore, Mysore, Manipal, Hubli, Belgaum, and Mangalore.

When: April 17 to May 15, 2023





Mango Festival, Cafe Noir

With the onset of summer, Cafe Noir, an all-day French Cafe, is celebrating Mango Festival across all outlets in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Cafe Noir's specially curated mango menu consisting of mango imbibed dishes is a unique culinary experience that celebrates the sweet and juicy flavors of the mango fruit. The specially curated menu features a variety of dishes that are infused with mango, such as salads, desserts, and drinks at Cafe Noir outlets in UB City, Indiranagar, RMZ Ecoworld, Phoenix Whitefield, Kalyannagar, Lulu Mall, Orion, and Cunningham Road. The menu consists of a wide range of dishes such as Fresh Mango & Tuna and Mango Tart.





What: Mango Festival

Where: All outlets of Cafe Noir in Bengaluru and Mumbai

When: May 3 - May 14, 2023





Poco Loco's Cinco De Mayo Fest, Mumbai

Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of Mexico as Poco Loco presents a one-of-a-kind Cinco de Mayo celebration. Poco Loco will transport you to the heart of Mexico, where you'll experience the traditions, and flavours that have been celebrated for centuries. Cinco de Mayo is a significant holiday that commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Poco Loco is honouring this historic occasion with a fiesta like no other. As a tribute to the number 5, Poco Loco is offering 5-star cuisine, 5 types of Long Island Iced Tea, and special offers for groups of 5. But it's not just about the number 5. It's about celebrating the vibrant and diverse culture of Mexico through its delicious cuisine, lively music, and festive atmosphere.





What - Poco Loco's Cinco De Mayo Fest 2023

When - Friday, 5th May 2023

Where - Khar & South Mumbai Outlets

Poco Loco's Cinco De Mayo Fest