Being a food enthusiast has many facets. From being updated with the latest restaurants in the city to food trends and trying different cuisines, there are many things that make you a true foodie. This also includes being updated with all the latest culinary terms. Oftentimes, we hear certain terms but are unaware of their real meaning. We also end up using them interchangeably or confusing one for the other. So, if consider yourself an ardent foodie, it's a good idea to update your vocabulary with all the essential culinary terms. Check them out below:

Here Are 7 Culinary Terms Every Foodie Should Know:

1. A la carte:

We've heard this culinary term several times while dining out at restaurants. It sounds like a fancy term, but it simply means to order dishes individually from the menu. They are priced separately and are not part of the course of dishes. It is a French phrase that translates to "according to the menu".

2. Blanching:

Blanching is when you put fruits or vegetables in boiling water for a few minutes. This is done to partially cook them. They are then immediately transferred to ice-cold water to stop the cooking process. It is often confused with boiling, but it is not the same as it serves a different purpose.

3. Braising:

Another popular culinary term that every foodie should know is braising. It's a method of cooking that uses a combination of both dry and wet heat. The food is first seared at a high temperature, followed by slow cooking in liquid in a closed pot. This method is mostly used to cook meat.

4. Roux:

Roux is a term used often when making soups or sauces. It is basically a mixture of flour and fat (usually butter) that are cooked together to make a thick concoction. It acts as a thickening agent and helps add a smooth texture. Roux is usually white in colour but can also be slightly brownish.

5. Al dente:

Al dente is a term that translates as 'to the tooth'. It means to cook something but leave it with a bit of firmness when you take a bite. It is commonly used when cooking pasta or rice. The term is used as a way of signifying that the dish is cooked to perfection. It is considered the ideal consistency required to cook pasta, noodles or rice.

6. Julienne:

Julienne is a term you'll often hear when chopping is involved in cooking. It's a way of chopping food into long and thin slices, somewhat like matchsticks. It is mostly used for chopping vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, and bell peppers. You can do so by using a regular sharp knife or even a Julienne peeler.

7. Basting:

To baste food is to brush a liquid over it while it's cooking. Butter and sauces are the most common ingredients that are used to baste food. Basting is done to prevent the food from drying out while cooking. Additionally, it also helps add more flavour to it. It is typically used to cook meat.





So, the next time you hear these culinary terms, you'll know exactly what sets them apart.