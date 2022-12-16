Let's admit it; there's nothing more comforting than a warm plate of pasta paired with some great wine. Pasta is one of the best comfort meals and has fans all across the world. You don't need to have genius cooking skills to make this classic Italian dish. It is not only super easy to make but also offers a lot of room for experimentation. Be it penne, fusilli, fettuccine or cannelloni, there's an endless variety of pasta dishes that you can try. And what makes pasta even more delicious are the different types of sauces that are used to make them. In this article, we bring you a list of 5 classic Italian pasta sauces that you need to know about and try. Let's get started with the list.





Here Are 5 Different Types Of Common Pasta Sauces:

1.Marinara Sauce

Marinara sauce is typically a tomato sauce that is made using fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic and herbs. Some variations also include the addition of olives, capers or wine. It offers a rich and lively tomato flavour and can amp up the taste of your pasta by several notches.

2.Carbonara Sauce

This Italian favourite comprises eggs, cheese, freshly-ground black pepper and guanciale (an Italian cured meat made from pork.) Hot pasta tossed in a creamy sauce of raw beaten eggs and finished with grated cheese defines comfort in the true sense.

3.Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo sauce is a rich pasta sauce that is made using melted butter, heavy cream and a generous amount of parmesan cheese. What sets it apart from carbonara sauce is that it relies solely on its buttery and creamy flavours. Carbonara sauce on the other hand, derives its taste from guanciale which gives it an earthy flavour.

4.Pesto Sauce

A classic Italian pesto sauce consists of basil leaves, pine nuts, crushed garlic, coarse salt, olive oil and hard cheese such as Parmigiano-Reggiano. It is believed that pesto sauce originated in Genoa, Italy. Basil leaves give pesto sauce its signature green colour.

5.Bolognese

Bolognese sauce is a popular meat-based Italian sauce. It is cooked slowly and its preparation involves several techniques such as sauteing, sweating and braising. It has a sweet and tangy flavour and is typically used to dress classic Italian dishes such as lasagna and spaghetti.













Now that you know about the different types of pasta sauces, try them out and share your experience with us in the comments section below.