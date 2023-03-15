Bread has been a staple food in many cultures for thousands of years. Known for its taste, affordability and versatility, it continues to be one of the most loved foods around the world. Over the years, the process of bread making has changed dramatically and has now come to take on several different forms. From sweet breads to savoury breads, there is a type of bread to suit everyone's taste palate. Since bread is so popular, it is essential that we are aware of the endless varieties of bread that exist in the world. Here are 7 different types of common breads that you should know about and try. Take a look.





Here Are 7 Different Types Of Common Breads:

1. Sourdough

Sourdough bread is made with just three ingredients - flour, salt and water. What makes this bread so unique is that it does not require any additional leavening agents. The bread undergoes natural fermentation by wild yeast and bacteria present in the flour. It has a chewy texture and a slightly tangy flavour.

2. Focaccia

Focaccia is a popular flat oven-baked Italian bread. It is crispy from the outside and has a soft and fluffy interior. It is typically flavoured with herbs and ingredients such as olives, cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and rosemary. Serve it as a side dish or snack.

3. Baguette

Baguette is one of the most popular breads in French cuisine. What sets it apart from other breads is its long and slender shape. It is typically made from basic lean dough and can be found in bakeries all around the world. You can relish it as is or top it with your favourite jam or butter.





4. Brioche

If you're a fan of sweet breads, then you should definitely try out brioche. Enriched with butter and eggs, this French bread is super soft and has a rich texture. It is slightly sweet in flavour and is perfect for making bread puddings, French toast and more. You can even use it as a base for sandwiches.

5. Ciabatta

Ciabatta means slipper in Italian. This rustic Italian bread is shaped like a slipper and is filled with large irregular holes, making it perfect to absorb all the delicious toppings. It is made from a mix of wheat flour, salt, water, yeast and olive oil.

6. Rye Bread

As the name suggests, this bread is made from rye flour. It is dark in colour, has an earthy flavour, and is typically denser as compared to other breads. Rye bread is considered more nutritious as it is super filling and contains more fibre.

7. Pita Bread

Pita bread is a popular Middle Eastern bread. It puffs up when baked at high temperatures, creating an air pocket in the middle. It is extremely versatile and is typically paired with side dishes such as hummus, tzatziki, tabouli, falafel and more.





Now that you know about the different types of breads, try them out and share your experience with us in the comments section below.


