Long, strong and lustrous hair is everyone's dream. But fulfilling this dream is not as easy as it seems. Hair fall, dry and frizzy hair, and dandruff are some of the most common problems many of us experience. Hence, we are in a constant search of products and home remedies to prevent these issues as much as possible. We agree there is an extensive range of hair products available in the market for improving hair quality. But did you know food too plays an important role in promoting hair health? Yes, you read that right. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta says, "While genetics do play a major role in hair health and its growth, but we also can support hair health by adopting some simple and healthy diet strategies."





She further went on to explain, "We need to take special care of our diet and include foods rich in minerals and vitamins in our everyday meal. Some nutrients that help enrich hair quality are protein, biotin, iron, folate, vitamins B6, B12, C, omega-3 fatty acids and zinc."





Considering this, we bring you some desi food options that may help prevent hair fall and promote hair growth. Take a look.

Here're 5 Desi Foods To Prevent Hair Fall:

1. Amla:

Considered to be a superfood, amla helps benefit our overall health. It is a storehouse of vitamin C that may help you get a healthy scalp. This may further help ensure healthy hair growth.

2. Rajma:

Rajma is a good source of B vitamins that may help keep the flow of nutrients to the hair follicles, further promoting a healthy scalp and hair.

3. Guava:

Iron is deemed to be one of the most essential nutrients for healthy hair. And one such food that is enriched with iron is guava. Including guava in your daily diet may help promote regular oxygen supply to the hair follicles, further leading to healthy hair growth.

4. Dal:

Dal is one desi food that is essential for overall health. Besides protein and fibre, it is also enriched with biotin - a nutrient responsible for healthy hair.

5. Paneer:

We bring you yet another reason to fall for paneer all over again. Besides being a super delicious food, paneer is also a storehouse of protein that accelerates hair growth and helps make it stronger.

While the importance of a healthy diet for hair is undeniable, Rupali Datta says, "Good sleep, de-stressing, and oil message are much needed to rejuvenate the roots."











