A house party without a paneer dish? Now, that's a bummer, isn't it? Paneer is a staple at gatherings, which often steals the show with its versatility and creamy texture. But hey, are you tired of serving the same old paneer butter masala or palak paneer at your house parties? Then we have got something new (and super easy!) to spice up your party night menu! Introducing paneer yakhni – a delicious and aromatic dish that adds a royal touch to your dining table. This paneer dish is perfect when you are short on ingredients but yet crave something rich and delightful. Ready to learn how to make Paneer Yakhni at home? Then roll up your sleeves and read on to know more!





What Makes Paneer Yakhni So Special?

This paneer yakhni recipe is for those vegetarian people who think that Yakhni is only for non-vegetarian dishes. This delicious vegetarian recipe is perfect for weekend dinners or soirees. The best thing about this dish is that it has no onion or tomato, which makes it an ideal choice when you are short on groceries or need to whip up something special in a hurry. The rich and creamy yoghurt-based gravy, infused with aromatic spices, will surely please your last-minute guests!

What Can You Serve With Paneer Yakhni?

Although paneer yakhni tastes amazing with all kinds of bread, rice, or even pulao, our personal recommendation would be to serve this delightful dish with piping hot naans. The softness and mild flavour of naan amp up the taste of creamy and rich gravy that this dish has. Trust us, when you take that first bite of paneer yakhni with soft homemade naan, it is going to be a royal treat for your taste buds.

Paneer Yakhni Recipe | How To Make Paneer Yakhni At Home

To make yakhni paneer at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by digital content creator @thespicystory. To make this:

1. Dry Roast Spices

Start by dry roasting coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper, red chillies, black cardamom, green cardamom, cinnamon and cloves. Once done, grind it into a fine powder. Set aside.

2. Make Gravy Base

In a blender jar, add cashews, paneer cubes, poppy seeds, and water, and make it into a fine paste. Heat some oil in a pan and fry the paneer cubes. Then add chopped bell peppers to the pan and cook until it becomes slightly soft. Remove the ingredients from the heat and set aside.

3. Cook Spices And Nuts

In the same pan, add oil and let it heat. Once done, add bay leaves, chopped ginger, green chillies, and saute for a minute. Add the cashew paneer paste to the same pan along with the other ingredients. Once it starts to boil, add a cup of whisked yoghurt to the pan. Mix the ingredients well and bring it to a boil.

4. Season And Garnish

Season the gravy with salt, sugar, and saffron water, and cook until the ingredients are nice and thick. Then add cooked paneer and capsicum to the pan and mix well. Top it up with the freshly ground masala and mix well. Garnish with some chopped coriander leaves and bring the yakhni paneer to a boil. Serve hot!

So, try this effortless Paneer Yakhni recipe today and let us know in the comments how you like it!