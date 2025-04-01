Who doesn't love potato wedges? Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, they make for the perfect snack to munch on during movies or matches. Wouldn't you agree? While potato wedges are timeless, imagine enjoying an even more delicious wedge snack. Introducing banana wedges! Yes, you read that right - a wedge made not from potatoes but from bananas! At first, the idea of having banana wedges may sound strange, but trust us, once you try them, there's no going back. The recipe for these banana wedges was shared by the Instagram page @burrpet_by_dhruvijain. Before we dive into the recipe, let's see what it's all about.

Also Read: 8 Savoury And Sweet South Indian Banana Recipes You Must Try

What Makes Banana Wedges A Must-Try?

Banana wedges offer a completely new way to relish the beloved fruit. The process of making them is similar to potato wedges, but they provide a distinct taste and sweetness. They're an absolute must-try for banana lovers and those who wish to surprise their taste buds with something different.

Are Banana Wedges Healthy?

This depends on how you cook the banana wedges. In this recipe, the wedges are deep-fried, which gives them a low rating on the nutritional scale. However, if you bake or air-fry them, you can enjoy them guilt-free without worrying about consuming extra calories.

How To Ensure Banana Wedges Remain Crispy?

Wedges taste good only when they're crispy, and these banana wedges are no exception. To ensure they retain their crispness, fry them in batches to prevent overcrowding in the kadhai allowing for even cooking. Once done, transfer them to a plate lined with tissue paper to prevent sogginess.

How To Make Raw Banana Wedges At Home | Quick And Easy Banana Recipes

Start by peeling the raw bananas and soaking them in water for some time. Then, cut them into wedges and transfer them to a large bowl. Add corn flour, all purpose flour (maida), black pepper powder and salt. Coat the banana wedges well with the mixture and set them aside for 15-20 minutes. Heat oil in a large kadhai and deep-fry the banana wedges until they are golden brown and crispy. Transfer them to a plate lined with tissue paper to drain excess oil. Sprinkle peri-peri masala on top and serve hot! Your crispy raw banana wedges are now ready to be savoured.

Also Read: Air Fryer Recipes - Easy Trick To Make Potato Wedges In 10 Mins

Watch the full recipe video below:

Will you try making these raw banana wedges? Tell us in the comments below!