Mango season is here, and if you are the sort of person who treats the first sight of a mango vendor's cart as a genuine event, this article is for you. India grows over a thousand varieties of mango, which is a number so large it is easy to gloss over. But here is the thing that most people do not fully appreciate: these varieties are not interchangeable. An Alphonso is not a Dasheri is not a Kesar is not a Totapuri, and using the wrong mango in the wrong preparation is the culinary equivalent of making tea with lukewarm water. Each variety has its own flavour profile, its own texture, its own sugar-acid balance, and as a result, its own best uses in the kitchen. This is the guide that tells you which mango goes where, and why.





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Alphonso (Hapus) — Maharashtra

Season: Mid-April to mid-June

This is the benchmark. Alphonso has a saffron-orange flesh that is dense, fibreless, and extraordinarily fragrant. The flavour is intensely sweet with a rich, almost buttery quality and just enough acidity to keep it from being cloying. The aroma is unmistakable, a deep, tropical sweetness that fills the room when you cut one open. The skin is thin and turns golden-yellow when fully ripe. From the Ratnagiri and Devgad coastal belts of Maharashtra, with GI (Geographical Indication) protection.





Best uses: Alphonso's concentrated flavour and fibreless, smooth pulp make it the undisputed champion for aamras, the thick, spiced mango pulp eaten with puris, which is the definitive Alphonso preparation. It is equally at home in mango mastani (Pune's ice cream mango drink), mango kulfi, shrikhand with mango, and any dessert where the mango needs to carry the flavour entirely on its own. It is too expensive and too flavourful to cook; heat diminishes the aromatic compounds that make it special. Eat it fresh, make aamras, or blend it into a milkshake. Do not use it in sabzi.

Kesar — Gujarat

Season: May to July





Kesar has earned the nickname "Queen of Mangoes", and it earns it. The saffron-coloured flesh (the name means saffron) is bright, dense, and smooth, with a sweetness that is slightly lighter than Alphonso but fragrant in its own way. The skin has a distinctive greenish-yellow hue with an orange blush around the stem. The pulp is less watery than wide varieties, which makes it particularly good for cooking down into concentrates, and the sweetness level is high without the richness of the Alphonso.





Best uses: Kesar is the mango of Gujarati cooking, and it shows. It works beautifully in mango shrikhand, mango basundi, mango lassi, and in the Gujarati tradition of mango chunda (a sweet pickle with shredded raw mango cooked in sugar and spices). It's slightly lower water content also makes it one of the better mangoes for mango ice cream, where excess liquid can compromise texture. Also excellent sliced and eaten fresh or used in fruit chaat.

Dasheri — Uttar Pradesh

Season: June to August





Dasheri is the mango of the North Indian plains, grown primarily around Lucknow and Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh, which is considered the Dasheri capital. The fruit is long and slender with a light yellow-green skin and peachy-yellow flesh. The texture is soft and smooth with minimal fibre, and the flavour is intensely fragrant and sweet with a distinct floral note. The aroma, in particular, is exceptional; ripe Dasheri smells like distilled summer. The stone is flat and thin, which means a high pulp-to-stone ratio.





Best uses: Dasheri is best eaten fresh, simply sliced and eaten at room temperature, or sucked straight from the skin in the traditional North Indian way. Its exceptional fragrance makes it a natural choice for mango juice, mango panna cotta, and aam panna concentrate (though aam panna is normally made with raw mango, ripe Dasheri pulp added to the base deepens the flavour). Also excellent in mango rabri or eaten over ice cream.

Langra — Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Season: July to August





Langra is the curious one; it stays green even when fully ripe, which confuses first-time buyers who assume a green mango is an unripe mango. The flesh is yellow, fibreless, and has a distinctive tangy-sweet balance that sets it apart from the sweeter, milder northern varieties. It has a slight tartness that persists even at full ripeness, which gives it a complexity that many mango enthusiasts prefer for everyday eating. The name literally means "lame" in Hindi, allegedly referring to the man who first cultivated it.





Best uses: Langra's tartness makes it one of the best mangoes for fresh eating at the table; the acid keeps palate fatigue at bay. It also works exceptionally well in aam ka panna (raw-ish mango cooling drink), mango chutney, where you want a sharper finish, and mango chaat, where a bit of natural sourness complements the chaat masala. The green skin means it often gets used accidentally as a raw mango in achaar, and actually works reasonably well for that too if not fully ripe.

Totapuri — Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Season: April to June





Totapuri (also called Bangalora or Collector) is the parrot-beaked mango; it has a pointed end that looks like a parrot's beak, which is how it got its name. This is the least sweet of the wide Indian varieties. The flesh is firm, slightly fibrous, and mildly sweet with a clean, mild flavour. It is the least "tropical" tasting mango in the Indian canon. The skin is yellow-green when ripe. The pulp is not especially fragrant.





Best uses: Totapuri's mild flavour and firm, relatively dry flesh make it the go-to mango for commercial mango pulp production. It is what goes into most canned and packaged mango pulp in India because it processes well, does not turn too sweet, and has a long shelf life. At home, it is the best mango for mango pickle (mango avakaya in Andhra, where its firm flesh holds up in oil), mango rice (mamidikaya pulihora), and raw mango dal. It is also the variety most used for mango juice blended with pulp because its milder flavour does not overpower other ingredients.





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Neelam — Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

Season: June to July





Neelam is a small, round, golden-yellow mango with a distinct tangy-sweet profile. The acidity is higher than most other ripe varieties, which gives it a bright, complex flavour that is immediately recognisable. The flesh is slightly fibrous, and the stone is larger relative to the fruit than in Alphonso or Dasheri. The skin turns a deep yellow-orange when ripe. The flavour has depth; it is not simply sweet but has a pleasant sharpness underneath.





Best uses: Neelam's natural acidity makes it excellent for mango-based drinks and smoothies where you want some tartness. Mango lassi made with Neelam has more character than one made with sweeter varieties. It is also widely used in South Indian mango rice, mango sambar base, and mango rasam, where the tartness functions as a souring agent alongside tamarind. In Tamil Nadu, Neelam is used in koozh (a fermented drink) and in mango pachadi (a sweet-and-sour festive condiment served at Ugadi and Vishu).

Chaunsa — Punjab and Haryana

Season: July to August





Chaunsa is a late-season variety, and it is the sweetest of the common North Indian mangoes. The flesh is soft, almost cream-like, and fibreless, with a pale yellow colour and a gentle, honey-like sweetness. There are multiple types (white Chaunsa, honey Chaunsa, sweet Chaunsa), but all share the characteristic softness and extreme sweetness. The skin has a pale yellow colour with a faint red blush. The aroma is mild but pleasant.





Best uses: Chaunsa's extreme sweetness and soft, creamy texture make it the best mango to eat plain, at room temperature, when you want a genuinely indulgent experience. It is also the mango of milkshakes and sweet mango puddings; its natural creaminess means it requires very little additional sweetening. Use it in mango kheer, mango burfi, or in a simple mango fool (whipped cream folded with mango pulp and chilled). Avoid using Chaunsa in preparations that require tartness or body; its softness and high sugar content make it unsuitable for cooking or pickling.

Malgoa — Karnataka and Tamil Nadu







Season: May to July





Malgoa (also called Malgoba or Mulgoba) is a large, oval mango with a deep yellow skin and rich, sweet, nearly fibreless flesh. The flavour is full and sweet with a slight resinous quality that distinguishes it from the northern varieties. The texture is fleshy and firm enough to hold its shape when sliced, which is unusual for a very sweet mango.





Best uses: Malgoa's combination of sweetness, firm texture, and minimal fibre makes it one of the best mangoes for slicing cleanly into wedges or cubes for fruit salads and fruit chaats. It also works well in mango puddings, mango mousse, and in the South Indian tradition of mango pachadi. Its firm flesh means it holds up better than softer varieties in preparations that involve chopping or layering.

Raw Mango (Kairi) — All Varieties, Primarily Totapuri, Langra, Dasheri Unripe

Raw mango deserves its own note because it functions completely differently from ripe mango in Indian cooking. The unripe fruit of almost any variety, but most commonly Totapuri, Langra, or Dasheri, before they ripen, is tart, crunchy, and loaded with natural pectin. Raw mango is used in aam panna (the summer cooler), mango achaar (in both North and South Indian styles), raw mango dal, mango chutney, mango rice (South India), amchur powder (dried raw mango powder used as a souring agent across North Indian cooking), mango papad, and in the Maharashtrian kairichi dal. The tartness of raw mango, which comes from high levels of malic and citric acid, is entirely lost once the fruit ripens, making kairi a genuinely distinct ingredient from its ripe counterpart, not just a less mature version.





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The King Of Fruits

The next time you are at the market in season, and you see half a dozen varieties in front of you, you now have enough information to buy deliberately rather than on instinct alone. The Alphonso is for aamras and nothing else, the Totapuri is for your pickle jar, the Langra is for the afternoon table, and the Chaunsa is for the midnight milkshake. India grows the finest mangoes in the world, across an extraordinary range of flavours and textures, and the single greatest service you can do to any of them is to use each one for what it is actually best at.