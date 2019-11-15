SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: How To Make Dhaba Style Pindi Chole At Home (Recipe Video)

Watch: How To Make Dhaba Style Pindi Chole At Home (Recipe Video)

Pindi chole or pindi chane is a Punjabi recipe wherein chickpeas are cooked in a pool of rustic spices.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 15, 2019 17:04 IST

Reddit
Watch: How To Make Dhaba Style Pindi Chole At Home (Recipe Video)

Chole, or chana, is prepared in myriad ways across the country

There's something about well-made chole that makes us want to lick our plates each time. Chole, or chana, is prepared in myriad ways across the country; each household has its own favourite recipe. You would be surprised to know that most of these preparations are made with a combination of similar masalas, yet they taste so different. If you are wondering that one of these days, you would be able to recreate the dhaba-like yumminess at home; well, we may have a recipe that may help you emulate something similar.

(Also Read: )

Pindi chole or pindi chane is a Punjabi recipe wherein white chickpeas are cooked in a pool of rustic spices. You can pair them with rice or roti of your choice, and it is a delight each time. An interesting quality about this recipe is the use of tea leaves. This recipe gets its rich, dark hue because of a special chai masala made with black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, tea leaves and bay leaves. This ancient remedy has helped made so many of our curries richer in terms of colour and gravy. The tadka of this chole recipe is also super zingy and robust, made with a mix of ajwain, garlic, ginger, green chillies, black salt, tamarind water and green chillies.

Here's the recipe video of pindi chole posted on NDTV Food's YouTube Channel. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below.
 

(Also Read: 



Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Punjabi RecipesChole
High-Protein Diet: Prepare This Soya Poha At Home For A Healthy Start To Your Day
High-Protein Diet: Prepare This Soya Poha At Home For A Healthy Start To Your Day
Winter Special: Boost Your Immunity With Beetroot Soup This Winter Season
Winter Special: Boost Your Immunity With Beetroot Soup This Winter Season

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 