Watch: How To Make Dhaba Style Pindi Chole At Home (Recipe Video)

Chole, or chana, is prepared in myriad ways across the country

There's something about well-made chole that makes us want to lick our plates each time. Chole, or chana, is prepared in myriad ways across the country; each household has its own favourite recipe. You would be surprised to know that most of these preparations are made with a combination of similar masalas, yet they taste so different. If you are wondering that one of these days, you would be able to recreate the dhaba-like yumminess at home; well, we may have a recipe that may help you emulate something similar.





(Also Read: Where Do You Get the Best Chole Bhature in Delhi?)





Pindi chole or pindi chane is a Punjabi recipe wherein white chickpeas are cooked in a pool of rustic spices. You can pair them with rice or roti of your choice, and it is a delight each time. An interesting quality about this recipe is the use of tea leaves. This recipe gets its rich, dark hue because of a special chai masala made with black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, tea leaves and bay leaves. This ancient remedy has helped made so many of our curries richer in terms of colour and gravy. The tadka of this chole recipe is also super zingy and robust, made with a mix of ajwain, garlic, ginger, green chillies, black salt, tamarind water and green chillies.





Here's the recipe video of pindi chole posted on NDTV Food's YouTube Channel. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below.



(Also Read: Indian Cooking Hacks: How To Make Restaurant-Style Punjabi Chole At Home (Recipe Video Inside)













