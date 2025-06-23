Hummus has secured a permanent spot in our fridges - and rightly so. Whether you're spreading it on toast, scooping it up with crunchy vegetable sticks, or using it as a dip for your evening snacks, this creamy Middle Eastern staple has found its way into Indian kitchens and hearts. Traditionally made with chickpeas (kabuli chana), tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil, hummus is loved for its velvety texture and gentle flavour. But here is where things take a tasty turn - chefs and home cooks are increasingly experimenting with Indian ingredients to create hummus without chickpeas. Yes, that is correct.





From smooth white beans to roasted cauliflower and even sweet potatoes, there is a whole list of chickpea-free hummus ideas worth blitzing. And the best part? These Indian-style hummus recipes feature bold, desi flavours, utilising everyday spices and pantry staples. We have rounded up our favourite chickpea alternatives that bring new textures, strong flavours, and a lot of personality to your snack table.





Here Are 6 Chickpea-Free Hummus Recipes with A Desi Twist:

1. White Beans (Safed Matar) - The Smoothest Alternative

Why it works:





White beans blend effortlessly, offering a silky texture that closely mimics classic hummus. Their neutral taste acts as the perfect canvas for strong Indian spices.





Cooking tip:





Stick to the usual hummus method. For that desi kick, dry roast some jeera before blending - it adds a warm, smoky aroma that ties everything together.

2. Kidney Beans (Rajma) - The Velvety Delight

Why it works:





Rajma is not just for your Sunday lunch. Its creamy texture and soft reddish hue bring both depth and colour to your hummus bowl.





Cooking tip:





Peel the skin off the rajma before blending. It sounds tedious, but trust us - it makes the final dip insanely smooth.

3. Cauliflower (Gobi) - The Smoky Surprise

Why it works:





Roasted or steamed, gobi brings a soft sweetness with a smoky undertone. It is light, low in carbs, and ideal for anyone watching their sugar levels.





Cooking tip:





Toss in garlic, green chilli, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. It is basically street-style chaat pretending to be hummus-and we are here for it.

4. Sweet Potato (Shakarkandi) - The Colourful Comfort

Why it works:





Sweet potatoes add a rich, naturally sweet flavour and are loaded with fibre and beta-carotene. They are ideal for sneaking something nutritious into your child's snack plate.





Cooking tip:





Level it up with smoked chillies, lemon juice, and a dash of garam masala. It is like comfort food went gourmet.





5. Green Peas (Matar) - The Fresh Pick

Why it works:





Slightly sweet and packed with protein, matar adds a fresh, green burst of flavour to your hummus.





Cooking tip:





Blend with mint, coriander, and green chilli for a chutney-inspired version that is herbaceous, punchy, and anything but boring.

6. Pumpkin (Kaddu) - The Earthy Underdog

Why it works:





Naturally sweet and creamy, kaddu blends beautifully with Indian spices and adds an earthy, mellow flavour to your dip.





Cooking tip:





Add a touch of ginger and cinnamon for warmth. Feeling bold? Sprinkle in some curry leaf powder for that extra wow.





Bonus Tip: No Tahini? No Problem

Tahini is not always easy to find in Indian kitchens, but your hummus does not need to suffer. Here are some smooth swaps to keep it creamy:

Roast sesame seeds and blend them into a smooth paste with neutral oil.

Swap tahini for peanut butter. It adds a nutty richness to the hummus.

Cashew or almond paste works wonders for that luscious, creamy texture.

With a little creativity, you can whip up fast and flavourful desi-style hummus that pairs beautifully with pita bread, veggie sticks, or even our very own papad and khakra. So, which one are you scooping up first? Let us know in the comments below.