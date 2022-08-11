Think Mediterranean cuisine, hummus is possible the first dish that will come to your mind. A thick and creamy chickpea dip, paired along with pita bread - hummus defines comfort for many. Besides, it is fulfilling and super healthy too. Thanks to the use of chickpeas, sesame seeds and olive oil, a classic hummus is loaded with fibre, protein and several essential minerals. These factors make the dish ideal to add to your healthy diet, especially for weight loss.





(Also Read: Lockdown Cooking: Try This Black Bean Hummus For A Scrumptious Mezze Meal At Home)





The best part is, you can go as creative as you want with a classic hummus recipe. We add basil to make pesto hummus; then there is beetroot hummus, lemon hummus and more. Likewise, we recently came across another unique hummus recipe that has a desi twist to it. It's called rajma hummus. You heard us. In this particular hummus recipe, we replace the chickpeas with rajma, making the flavourful profile more earthy and close to heart. Sounds interesting, right? This rajma hummus recipe has been shared by Chef Anahita Dhondy on her Instagram handle. She says, you can also use the "leftover rajma lying around in your fridge" to make the dip. Let's take a look.

How To Make Rajma Hummus - Recipe By Chef Anahita Dhondy:

For this dip, we need boiled rajma, tahini, cumin powder, red chilli powder, crushed garlic, olive oil, ice cubes, salt and pepper. To garnish, we need spinach leaves, crispy garlic, garlic oil, mixed seeds and red chillies. Start with grinding tahini, garlic, cumin powder, cooked rajma, and salt. Then add olive oil and grind again to prepare a smooth paste. Add some ice cubes tomake the paste smooth and fluffy. Now, transfer the hummus to a bowl and garnish with sauted spinach, crispy garlic, garlic oil, mixed seeds and red chillies. Serve fresh.

(Also Read: 7 Tips To Make Perfect Hummus At Home)

Watch the detailed protein-rich rajma hummus recipe below:

Prepare it today and pair with pita bread and enjoy. For more such delicious hummus recipes, click here.



