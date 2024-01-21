Like us, is food always on your mind? Is cooking therapeutic for you? Do you love experimenting with different recipes now and then? If you answered yes, then this article is just for you. Here, we got you a very popular dish with a unique twist to it. We love looking for unique recipes to add to our list; and during one such research, we came across the classic hummus recipe, made with masoor dal instead of chickpeas. Sounds interesting? This particular recipe has been shared by Chef Guntas Sethi on her official Instagram handle. Let's take you through.

What Is So Unique About Masoor Dal Hummus?

1. Rich in taste:

Masoor dal has a taste of its own. This adds a layer of flavour to the regular hummus. You may also consider adding some herbs alongside, enriching the flavour of the dish.

2. Add colour to your meal:

A quintessential hummus is made with chickpeas that make the dish look simple and almost white. Adding masoor dal to it instead of chickpeas gives the dish a yellow hue.

3. Super versatile:

Hummus is generally enjoyed with pita bread. But we suggest trying this desi-style dish in different other ways. Use it as spread on bread, stuffing in roti and side dish with masala papad and relish.

4. Packed with nutrients:

Thanks to masoor dal, this dish is loaded with protein, fibre, and various essential vitamins and minerals. All these nutrients come together to make this dish perfect for your healthy diet regime.

5. Easy to make:

Who doesn't like quick and easy food that's healthy and tasty as well? This dish is uncomplicated and needs not more than 10-15 minutes to cook.





Also Read: Bored Of Samosas? Try These Delicious Masoor Dal Vadas For Your Tea-Time Fix

Photo Credit: iStock

Masoor Dal Hummus Recipe | How To Make Masoor Dal Hummus:

To make this dish, you need masoor dal, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, salt, oil, jeera powder and ice cubes.





Start with boiling the dal with some salt. Once boiled, strain the excess water and transfer the dal to a blender. To it, add garlic, lemon juice, tahini, oil, jeera powder and ice cubes. You can add some more salt if needed.





Now, blend everything well into a smooth paste and serve. You can garnish with some freshly chopped parsley or coriander leaves for added flavours.

Watch the detailed recipe video of masoor dal hummus below:

Also Read: These 5 Different Ways To Use Tahini Will Enhance The Taste Of Your Food