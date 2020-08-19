Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Prepare Rice <i>Modak</i> For <i>Prasad</i> In Just 10 Minute (Watch Recipe Video)

Rice Modak Recipe: It needs no mawa or malai for preparation

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and preparations are at full swing to welcome Lord Ganesha - the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Also referred to as Vinayaka Chaturthi, it is a 10-day affair that starts with the installation of Ganesha idol at homes, offices and public pandals, followed by aarti, daily prayers, vrat, bhog and grand celebrations across India (especially in Maharashtra). This year, the festival commences on 22nd August and ends with visarjan (immersion of the Ganesha idol) on September 1.





Food plays a major role in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Several people prepare a wide array of traditional sweetmeats to offer to the beloved son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. However, one common dish that the festival seems incomplete without is delectable modak. Believed to be the favourite mithai of Lord Ganesha, modak holds a constant place in every devotee's bhog thaali.





Hence, we bring you a quick and easy recipe of traditional rice modak, which you find at sweet shops and temple during this festive season. All you need is just 10 minutes to whip up a plate of appetising modak with this particular recipe.

This recipe, shared by vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', needs no mawa or malai for preparation. Instead, it includes some easily available ingredients like rice flour, coconut powder, jaggery, dry fruits etc. Let's take a look!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For 10-Minute Rice Modak:

The rice flour used in the recipe can easily be available in the market. And if you want to prepare it at home, here's what you have to do:





Clean the rice in running water and strain it well.

Spread it on a kitchen towel and place it under a fan to dry.

Once it's dried completely, grind it into flour in a mixer grinder. And your rice flour is prepared in no time.

So, this year, do not let the on-going pandemic ruin your festive mood. Prepare these lip-smacking sweet-treats and mark the celebration at home with utmost fun and fervour.





Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all!



















