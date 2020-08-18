Ganesh Chaturthi Recipe: Make This Nutty Chocolate Modak And Make Your Festivities Even Sweeter

Come Ganesh Chaturthi, and we start craving for delectable Modaks

Ganesh Chaturthi is unarguably one of country's biggest festivals. Massive pandals, large idols, garlands and decorations worth a fortune — these are all the things we commonly associate with Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. However, with the pandemic situation, celebrations this year may not witness the similar opulence. People are advised to practice social distancing, so would that dim the festive spirit? Only if you let it.





While it is absolutely necessary for us to avoid crowded places as much as we can, but that does not mean we cannot make Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 an affair to remember. With homemade recipes and feast, you can make the festival special not only for yourself but for your family too. And while you are at it, you can try and be as creative as you want!





Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Chocolate Modak Recipe:





Come Ganesh Chaturthi, and we start craving for delectable Modaks. A signature Ganesh Chaturthi sweet, Modak has two parts. The outer covering that is traditionally made with rice flour and a filling made with jaggery, coconut and nutmeg powder.

Today, there are so many kinds of modaks available in the market that we are often left spoilt for choices. Chocolate modak is one such type of modak that has caught our fancy, and we were surprised to know how easy it is to out together.





Chocolate Modak Recipe:





All you need are a handful of basic ingredients like ghee, glucose biscuits, chocolate powder, coconut, condensed milk and nuts. This chunky and chocolate-y treat is sure to be a hit across ages.





Here is the step-by-step recipe of chocolate modak.





