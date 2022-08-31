One of the biggest festivals of the year - Ganesh Chaturthi - starts today (on August 31, 2022). It is a 10-day-long festival that ends with Ganesh Visarjan on the last day. It is a popular Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. During these 10 days, devotees worship their beloved deity for wealth, success and prosperity. People decorate mandap, bring the deity home and offer Puja every day. What plays a major role in the puja of Lord Ganesha is bhog. We prepare different types of sweet and savoury dishes during Ganesh Chaturthi and offer bhog to 'Bappa'. While the dishes on the bhog thali differ from person to person, what remains common is modak.





As per popular belief, modak is Lord Ganesha's favourite mithai. This is why you will find sweet shops across the country filled with trays of modak. Some people also make modak at home. Quintessentially, modak is prepared with rice flour, jaggery and coconut. But, you also find different unique variations to this classic recipe. There's chocolate modak, kesar modak, fruit and nut modak; then you have healthy flaxseeds modak, gluten-free modak and the list goes on. Another popular variation of modak is mawa modak.





(Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 6 Types of Modaks You Can Try this Vinayaka Chaturthi)

Mawa Modak is a delightful recipe that can be made for Ganesh Chaturthi.

How To Make Mawa Modak:

To make mawa modak, you need milk, milk powder, ghee, sugar and nuts together. Then you need to make a dough and give it a modak shape. But let's not deny that making the perfect dough and the shape (of modak) is not as easy as it seems, especially for the ones new to the kitchen. Fret not, we have got you covered. We bring a detailed recipe video that's uncomplicated and needs just a handful of ingredients. Moreover, the cooking process is explicitly explained in the video. All you need to do is - take mawa in a pan, cook for some time, add sugar to it and let the sugar melt completely. Add ground cardamom and mix. Let the dough cool for some time. Take a small portion (of the dough) and set it in a modak maker, add some cashew nuts in between and press. And you will get the perfectly shaped modak at home, in just no time.

Watch the mawa modak recipe video in the header section.

Looks quite easy, isn't it? So prepare this delicious modak today and welcome Lord Ganesha with much fervour.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, everyone!